How to use Windows Update in Windows 10

The new Windows Update mechanism in Windows 10 has been rigidly designed. While there's good reason to ensure critical security patches and fixes are installed automatically, some Windows 10 users have already suffered from Microsoft's overzealous policy of forcing updates before those updates have been properly tested.

Thankfully, there are some ways in which you can regain control of how Windows Update operates – particularly if you're a Windows 10 Pro user. But even if you're stuck with Windows 10 Home, where it's impossible to change the automatic setting, there are still tips, tricks and tools you can use to regain some control and make more from Windows Update.

In this tutorial we'll reveal everything you need to put Windows Update back in its place.