Avalanche vs Lightning live stream: how to watch 2022 Stanley Cup Finals Game 3 online – reigning champs reeling after 0-7 humiliation

The Avalanche smashed the two-time defending champions for seven - the second-biggest margin of victory in a shutout in Stanley Cup Finals history - to surge into a 2-0 lead, but write off the Lightning at your own peril. They've been a different beast at Amalie Arena this postseason, and the Avs may have just delivered the wake-up jolt they’ve needed. Read on as we explain how to watch an Avalanche vs Lightning live stream and get the 2022 Stanley Cup Finals Game 3 online from wherever you are.

The Colorado players spoke plenty about their forecheck after the game, and given their dominance through the first two clashes of the series, a section of Avs fans can be forgiven for thinking this could already be a foregone conclusion. Keep playing like they have been and it could be, but there's a long way to go in this series.

The Bolts have taken a twisted pleasure from making things difficult for themselves all postseason. They were behind against the Maple Leafs, and they were in this exact position against the Rangers in the EC Final. They may not have looked like it in Game 2, but let's not forget that this a team that has won 11 consecutive playoff series. Jon Cooper's men are battle-hardened, and simply know how to get over the line.

The uncertain status of key Avs man Andre Burakovsky will give everyone in blue and white a lift, while the return to Amalie will be a welcome one for Andrei Vasilevskiy. If the Bolts are going to belatedly get off the mark though, their offensive players need to turn up and now. Read on for all you need to know to get an Avalanche vs Lightning live stream online so you can watch the 2022 Stanley Cup Finals Game 3 from wherever you are in the world this June.

2022 Stanley Cup Finals schedule and TV channels

All times are given in ET

Game 1: Lightning 3 - 4 Avalanche

Game 2: Lightning 0 - 7 Avalanche

Avalanche vs Lightning Game 3: Monday June 20, 8pm

Avalanche vs Lightning Game 4: Wednesday June 22, 8pm

Lightning vs Avalanche Game 5*: Friday June 24, 8pm

Avalanche vs Lightning Game 6*: Sunday June 26, 8pm

Lightning vs Avalanche Game 7*: Tuesday June 28, 8pm

(* = if required)

How to watch Avalanche vs Lightning: live stream Stanley Cup Finals FREE in Canada

(opens in new tab) NHL fans in Canada are amongst the luckiest in the world, as the entire 2022 Stanley Cup Finals series is being live streamed for free on the CBC Sports website (opens in new tab). The full Avalanche vs Lightning schedule is listed above, but the main thing you need to know is that every game is scheduled to start at 8pm ET / 5pm PT. Every game is also being shown on the CBC and Sportsnet TV channels, as well as on SN Now, with prices starting at $14.99 per month or $149.99 per year. But why pay when you can watch Avalanche vs Lightning for free on CBC Sports? Away from home? Use a VPN to watch the 2022 Stanley Cup Finals from abroad. (opens in new tab)

How to watch a 2022 Stanley Cup Finals live stream from outside your country

Unfortunately, if you try to watch your domestic coverage of the 2022 Stanley Cup Finals from somewhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem - geo-blocking.

That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. When this is the case, the simplest and most reliable solution is to use the best VPN service to change your IP address to a difference location. This will generally let you tune in to your local coverage, just as you would from home, and means you don't have to trawl the sketchier corners of the internet for an illegal stream.

How to watch Avalanche vs Lightning: live stream 2022 Stanley Cup Finals in the US without cable

How to watch NHL: live stream Stanley Cup Finals 2022 in the UK

(opens in new tab) In the UK, the NHL Stanley Cup Finals are being shown on Premier Sports, but be warned that each game of the Avalanche vs Lightning series is set to get underway at 1am BST. Premier Sports has exclusive rights to the NHL in the UK. It's available on TV from £9.99 per month through Sky (opens in new tab) and from £12.99 per month through Virgin Media (opens in new tab). The network also has its own streaming-only options, costing £9.99 for the full works including Premier Sports 1 and 2, Free Sports, LaLiga TV, and Box Nation. If you're outside the UK, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply download and install a good VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions below to live stream the action just as you would if you were at home.

How to watch ice hockey: live stream NHL Stanley Cup Finals in Australia