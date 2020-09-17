Where to buy Nvidia RTX 3080: the best deals and prices live now

US:
The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 is one of the best graphics cards ever made, and you can now buy it. However, there are no pre-orders, and rumors are that stock is low, which means it could be tricky to find an RTX 3080 to buy.
At the time of writing, Newegg's website has crashed, such is the demand for this new GPU, and that could be a taste of the kind of demand we can expect.
To make things easier, then, we've listed all the places you can buy the RTX 3080 right now. If you're after the latest flagship from Nvidia, then hopefully we can help.
The latest Nvidia RTX 3080 deals available now
We'll list all the latest Nvidia RTX 3080 stock below as soon as it's available. Keep refreshing, though, because we're going to see inventory come and go from retailers constantly due to skyrocketing demand over the next 24 hours.
Where to buy RTX 3080 in the US
Orders for the Nvidia RTX 3080 are now live in the US, but the demand has resulted in many retailers' websites crashing, so you may need to be patient and refresh occasionally to get to the page where you can place your order.
Nvidia RTX 3080 deals at Nvidia
Think going direct to the source, Nvidia itself, will get you an RTX 3080? While the company sells the founders edition of the RTX 3080 for $699, it's currently out of stock.
Nvidia RTX 3080 deals at Amazon
Amazon's RTX 3080 page is showing, which is good news. The bad news, is that at the moment every version of the RTX 3080 (Amazon is stocking third party models from the likes of MSI and PNY) is 'Currently unavailable'. But, this may be your best bet to get one once stock goes live.
Nvidia RTX 3080 deals at Best Buy
Best Buy has a range of RTX 3080 models as well, including the Nvidia RTX 3080 Founder's Edition for $699.99, and the Asus Strix model for $849.99 - but at the moment every model is sold out.
Nvidia RTX 3080 deals at Newegg
Newegg's website is now up! But it looks like most RTX 3080 cards are out of stock at the moment. The EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 XC3 BLACK GAMING edition sells for $729.99 and you can get $30 off with the VGAPCJY55 promo code.
Nvidia RTX 3080 deals at B&H
The B&H website is also down at the moment. The good news is that if no one can buy the RTX 3080 currently from the website, it means when it does go back online, there may be stock. But for how long? We'll keep checking and will update when we know more.
Where to buy RTX 3080 in the UK
The Nvidia RTX 3080 is now on sale in the UK as well, though stock is proving to be just as hard to get there as well. Here's what we've found so far:
Nvidia RTX 3080 stock at Ebuyer
Good news! Ebuyer's website isn't down at the moment! But, while we can see what the site is offering, it only allows you to pre-order. This may be your best chance in the UK to get an RTX 3080, though. The Gigabyte Eagle RTX 3080 is the cheapest at £649.98, followed by the Asus TUF Gaming RTX 3080 for £689.99.
Stock will apparently arrive on Friday September 25.
Nvidia RTX 3080 deals at Nvidia
Think going direct to the source, Nvidia itself, will get you an RTX 3080? While the company sells the founders edition of the RTX 3080 for £649, it's currently out of stock.
Nvidia RTX 3080 stock at Overclockers
Overclockers UK is a great site for buying components, and would be a shoe-in for RTX 3080 stock... but the website's crashed. So, at the moment, there's no way to buy it from here. For the moment, at least.
Nvidia RTX 3080 stock at Scan
Scan is another UK retailer which should have RTX 3080 stock, but at the moment the site is also down, no doubt to the hordes of eager GPU buyers out there.
Where to buy RTX 3080 gaming PCs
If you're desperate for an Nvidia RTX 3080 and are prepared to spend some cash, then you can buy pre-made gaming desktops that come with the GPU installed. If you were going to do a big overhaul of your gaming rig anyway, this may not be a bad way to make sure you get an RTX 3080.
ABS Gladiator Gaming PC - Intel i9-10850K - GeForce RTX 3080 $2,299 at Newegg
This impressive gaming PC comes with a powerful 10-core Intel Core i9 processor, 32GB RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD and that all-important RTX 3080. Available on September 22 and limited to one per customer for $2,299.
