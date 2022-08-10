Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 pre-orders: compare Australian prices and deals on the new handset

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 phone is now available to pre-order in Australia, and we’ve rounded up all the pre-order offers and inclusions from the major retailers and telcos. You can now pre-order the device, with orders shipping from September 2, 2022 (alongside launch in stores).

In Australia, prices for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 start at AU$1,499 for the 128GB model or, if you want more storage, you can get 256GB for AU$1,649, 512GB for AU$1,849 or the Bespoke Edition (which comes with 256GB of storage) for AU$1,729.

While the Flip 4 looks very similar to its predecessor on the outside, inside this new device comes equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset and 8GB of RAM, so you can expect zippy performance from the phone. Samsung has also squeezed a larger battery in, so we expect battery life to be improved too.

The Flip 4 sports three cameras, and while we haven’t spent enough time with the phone to speak to its real-world performance, Samsung is promising brighter stills and videos, plus better image stabilisation.

It’s fair to say that Samsung’s latest flippable phone is firmly priced in the premium category, but the good news is that if you’re keen to buy, there are a number of pre-order offers available from Telstra, Optus, Vodafone and Samsung itself. If you’re considering buying the phone outright, check out our dedicated guide to the best SIM-only plans.

At a glance

What is it? Samsung’s new Flip 4 phone

Samsung’s new Flip 4 phone When are pre-orders live? Now

Now When will it be released? Friday, September 2

Friday, September 2 How much does it cost? Available from AU$1,499

Available from AU$1,499 What colours does it come in? Graphite, Pink Gold, Blue or Bora Purple

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 pre-orders in Australia

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: from AU$1,499 at Samsung (opens in new tab) When you pre-order the Flip 4 directly from Samsung, you’ll be eligible for a free memory upgrade, which is worth up to AU$200 in value. You can also save up to AU$300 by trading in an older handset for the Flip 4 (head directly to Samsung (opens in new tab) for more details). Finally, you can nab AU$100 instant credit to put towards a Galaxy tablet, watch or earbuds, and get 50% off Samsung Care+, which is a subscription service that allows you to swap an eligible device twice within a two-year period.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: from AU$1,499 at Telstra (opens in new tab) From the telcos, you can expect a free gift when you pre-order the Flip 4. Telstra is throwing in a free Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 when you sign up for the device, which is valued at up to AU$649. The Galaxy Watch 5 is Samsung’s latest smartwatch that is releasing alongside the Flip 4. You’ll be eligible for a free storage upgrade as well. Note that Telstra has the most expensive plans among the three major telcos.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: from AU$1,499 at Optus (opens in new tab) Picking up the Flip 4 from Optus will see you get a bonus Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 tablet from the telco, which is worth AU$529. This affordable tablet has been available for less than a year now, so while it’s not a just-released device, it is fairly new in the scheme of things. In addition to the tablet, you’ll get three months of a 5GB data plan for the Tab A8 for free. Rounding out Optus’ offers is a free storage upgrade and six months of Upgrade and Protect at no cost.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: from AU$1,499 at Vodafone (opens in new tab) Vodafone is offering up to AU$500 in bonus credit when you trade-in an older device for the Flip 4 (head directly to Vodafone (opens in new tab) for more information). On top of that, you can get a bonus storage upgrade on the Flip 4, meaning you can bump up from a smaller storage variant to a larger one for free, saving you up to AU$200. Finally, you’ll receive a Samsung Trio Wireless Charger completely free (worth AU$159). While this might not seem as exciting as what’s available from Telstra and Optus, it’s worth keeping in mind that Vodafone has the most affordable plans among the big three.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: from AU$1,399 at Amazon (opens in new tab) So far, Amazon is the only retailer we’ve spotted that’s offering an outright discount on the Flip 4 – you’ll be able to save AU$100 on the phone by entering the coupon code GALAXYZ100 at checkout. On top of that, Amazon Prime members are also able to score a AU$300 discount on “ecosystem bundles” that pair the Flip 4 with the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and a set of Samsung Buds 2 Pro (head directly to Amazon (opens in new tab) for more information).

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: what you need to know

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: specs OS: Android 12 | Screen size: 6.7-inch AMOLED, 120Hz | Resolution: 2640 x 1080 (main) 512 x 260 (cover) | CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 | Memory: 8GB | Weight: 187g | Storage: 128GB / 256GB / 512GB | Battery: 3,700mAh | Rear camera: 12MP wide / 12MP ultrawide | Front camera: 10MP

Given the amount of leaks that came out in the days and weeks before its release, there wasn’t much left for us to learn about the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, but here’s a rundown of what you can expect from this handset.

Overall, the Flip 4 is a fairly iterative refinement to the brand’s clamshell devices, and it looks very similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 at first glance. It’s worth mentioning though that there are plenty of updates internally, which add up to the most polished and powerful device in the range so far.

One notable change is the new Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, which is at the heart of both the Flip 4 and the Fold 4. As of late 2022, this is right up there with the very best mobile processors on the market, giving the phone plenty of grunt for intensive apps, gaming and everyday scrolling. Keep in mind though that the Snapdragon chip in the Flip 4 comes with 8GB of RAM, while the Fold 4 has a version of the processor with 12GB of RAM.

So what else has changed? Well, there’s been some small design tweaks. The Flip 4 has a slimmed-down bezel, so it’s a little bit smaller (by 1.5mm) when folded. The inside screen now has ultra-tough-glass 2.0, which Samsung says is 20% tougher than previously. As with before, the display is a 2640 x 1080 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a refresh rate up to 120Hz. Internally, the Flip 4’s battery capacity has increased to 3,700mAh (up from the Flip 3’s 3,400mAh), which is great news considering a middling battery life was one of our gripes with the previous iteration.

When it comes to the cameras, you’re not getting any headline improvements to the glass or resolution, but there are a few sensor upgrades that Samsung claims will result in better lighting in stills and videos. By bumping up the number of pixels to 1.8µm (up from 1.4µm), Samsung claims you’ll now get up to 65% more brightness. Image stabilisation has been improved too, so it should be easier to capture steady shots.