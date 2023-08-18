Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 plans in Australia (August 2023)

If you miss the flipping form factor of phones from a bygone era, the Flip 5 brings the nostalgic clamshell design to a modern device. We’ve looked at all the available offers from Telstra, Optus and Vodafone to bring you our recommendations for the best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 plans on the market, and the most affordable option comes from Vodafone.

While the pre-order deals have now ended, there’s still ways to save when buying the Flip 5. Some telcos are offering a discount on your plan if you have an older phone to trade in, so it’s absolutely worth handing in your current device if you’re keen to upgrade.

You also have the option of buying the Flip 5 outright from a retailer such as Amazon or even Samsung itself. While outright prices are a little steep starting at AU$1,649, it’ll allow you more flexibility in choosing a telco, and we have a guide to the best SIM-only plans if you’re looking for recommendations. If you’re unsure whether this unique device is right for you, our full Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 review is available as well.

Noteworthy Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 deals

Some great deals are already available on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, here are the ones worth knowing about:

Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 plans: our picks

Best overall Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 plan

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 (256GB) | 40GB data | 24 months | AU$105.36p/m With pre-orders finished, the best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 plan comes courtesy of Vodafone. It’s currently the cheapest offer going, with a AU$200 discount available when you pair it with a plan. We suggest pairing the 256GB device with Vodafone’s AU$45 Small plan, which gets you 40GB of data for AU$105.36 each month. If you’ve got an older handset to trade in, you’ll get a bonus AU$300 credit. Total cost over 24 months is AU$2,528.64

Best premium Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 plan

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 (512GB) | 40GB data | 24 months | AU$113.70p/m If you need more storage, Vodafone also has the best price on the Flip 5 with 512GB – it’s discounted by AU$200. We think Vodafone’s Small plan offers the best value for most people, as it sets you up with 40GB a month for AU$45. With handset repayments thrown in, this plan will cost you AU$113.70 each billing. If you have an older phone you no longer need, trade it in and you’ll get a AU$300 bonus credit. Total cost over 24 months is AU$2,728.80

Cheap Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 plans

Samsung’s latest flippable phones can’t be considered ‘cheap’, but if you’re looking for a way to get down the cost of your monthly phone bill, one option is to sign up for a 36-month contract. This will lock you into paying off the device with your chosen telco for three years, but the cost of your monthly bill will shrink into smaller payments. However, we generally suggest opting for a 24-month contract if you can, as this way you’ll be able to move to one of the best SIM-only plans sooner. Below is an automatically updated list of the cheapest monthly plans from the major telcos:

Outright Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 deals

Buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 outright from these retailers:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Outright Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 prices Storage 256GB 512GB Price AU$1,649 AU$1,849 Colours Black, cream, mint green, light purple. Samsung exclusives: grey, blue, green, yellow Black, cream, mint green, light purple. Samsung exclusives: grey, blue, green, yellow

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 at a glance: what you need to know

As we outlined in our Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 review, Samsung is now facing some capable competition in the foldable phone market, with newcomers such as Motorola and Oppo causing it to play catch up. But, Samsung has well and truly stood up to the plate for the Galaxy Z Flip 5.

For a start, this is a powerful handset that features the custom-built Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy – the same processor that’s inside the Samsung Galaxy S23. That gives it flagship-level performance that its competitors can’t quite match – at least for the time being.

The Flip 5 also now boasts a much larger screen on the exterior, allowing for the external screen to be more genuinely useful to the phone. It was previously not much bigger than a postage stamp, but now the Flip 5’s external screen can be used to check the weather, control your music, reply to messages and yes, take selfies.

There’s been some further design tweaks that mean the Flip 5’s two halves now fold perfectly flat against each other when closed, with no more gap in sight. This might not be a big deal for some, but we think it looks nicer, and the Flip 5 is slightly slimmer when folded shut making it more pocket-friendly.

The Flip 5 has got two 12MP cameras on the back – one primary and one ultra-wide – plus a 10MP selfie camera once you open it up. While that’s nowhere near the 50MP sensor that’s available on the Galaxy S23, we still feel like the Flip 5 is a fantastic phone for someone who likes to take photos and videos, as its unique form factor can help you set up some unique shots.