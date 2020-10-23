iPhone 12 Pro plans and prices in Australia

The iPhone 12 Pro is now available, and in the scramble to get your order, the big three Australian telcos are offering up some seriously good deals – especially for the data hungry users.

The iPhone 12 Pro is going to cost you a decent amount of dosh, but you’ll be getting all the latest specs and there’ll be plenty of deal options to choose from, as Telstra, Optus and Vodafone all desperately want to sell you this phone.

Apple’s first 5G-ready iPhone will no doubt be among the best smartphones in Australia, while the lower price point of the regular iPhone 12 may sway you away from the more powerful 12 Pro.

Apple has done away with the previous generation’s rounder frame in favour of flat sides with 90-degree edges – reminiscent of an even older Apple design. Meanwhile, the new Ceramic Shield is also said to make the iPhone 12 Pro up to four times more damage resistant.

The A14 Bionic chip brings super fast speeds, which means you should be able to do things like video editing on the fly. LiDAR for depth mapping is also included for next-level augmented reality possibilities, and six times faster autofocus on the triple lens camera.

So let’s get down to it, these are the best iPhone 12 Pro deals out there right now.

Compare iPhone 12 Pro deals:

The best-value iPhone 12 pro plan

There’s heaps of plans to choose from, so if you’re unsure about what to opt for, we reckon this is currently the best overall iPhone 12 Pro deal in Australia:

More iPhone 12 Pro deals in Australia

iPhone 12 Pro 128GB | 200GB data | 24 months | AU$129.77p/m For those data-hungry users, Optus is serving up this killer double data offer. The telco’s Large, Extra Large and One data plans are now giving twice the amount of data for your first 12 months. That means, if you pair the iPhone 12 Pro on a 24-month contract with the Large plan, you’ll pay AU$129.77p/m for a whopping 200GB of data. This is a 5G-ready phone, so click here to see Optus’ 5G coverage in your area. Total cost over 24 months is AU$3,066.48View Deal

iPhone 12 Pro 128GB | 200GB data | 24 months | AU$125.79p/m Vodafone takes the crown for offering 200GB of data at the lowest monthly cost. The telco is doubling your monthly data on the Super+ plan, so instead of the usual 100GB, you’ll get 200GB each month. That’s for the life of your plan as well, though you must sign up before November 12. Vodafone is also cutting AU$10 off the plan, so you’ll pay AU$55 each month in plan fees instead of AU$65. Please note that Vodafone’s 5G network is the smallest among the big three – you can check Vodafone’s 5G coverage here. Total cost over 24 months is AU$3,018.96View Deal

Cheapest iPhone 12 Pro plans

To get the iPhone 12 Pro for the lowest monthly cost, you’ll be looking at going with Vodafone on a 36-month contract. Below are the cheapest iPhone 12 Pro plans from the big three telcos:

iPhone 12 Pro review in brief Apple upgrades its triple camera crew Screen size: 6.1-inch | Resolution: 2532 x 1170 | Rear camera: 12 + 12 + 12MP | OS: iOS 14 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 128/256/512GB | Battery: 3190mAh | Weight: 187g Triple camera set-up with Dolby Vision Incredibly powerful A14 chip Ceramic Shield toughness Expensive

The iPhone 12 Pro represents a big jump forward for Apple. Not only is there a new (all right, kind of 'original' looking) design with that Ceramic Shield bumper, but inside it’s all fresh too.

That’s thanks to the powerful A14 Bionic processor, the first at five nanometers – which means it’s power efficient as well as fast. This, combined with the triple 12MP camera, now offers LiDAR depth detection and Dolby Vision video recording quality.

The iPhone 12 Pro comes with 5G connectivity, more OLED screen in that 6.1-inch housing than previous generations, and the super powerful seven-element lens toting camera system that offers next-level low-light photography.

In short, it all helps to justify that rather steep price tag for the first time in a few iPhone generations.

Outright iPhone 12 Pro prices

As you’d expect, the iPhone 12 Pro has some seriously wallet damaging outright costs. Deep breath now, as the iPhone 12 Pro will cost you AU$1,699 for the smallest storage model with 128GB onboard. Jump to 256GB and it’s AU$1,869, or go for the full 512GB and it’ll be AU$2,219.

With most of your money likely to be reserved for the phone you’ll want a nice affordable SIM-only deal to go with it.

iPhone 12 vs iPhone 12 Mini vs iPhone 12 Pro vs iPhone 12 Pro Max: which device is for you?

Does the iPhone 12 Pro come with any free gifts?

Over recent years, it has become quite a common practice for phone providers to include free gifts when you pre-order a phone. Google likes laptops and smart home tech, Samsung goes for smartwatches and headphones and in the past, Apple has chosen free subscriptions to its services.

Unfortunately, Apple isn't including any free gifts this year. And as an extra step, Apple is no longer including charging blocks or headphones with its packages, keeping the package you receive really quite simple.

That however doesn't mean you can't get anything for free with your iPhone 12 Pro. Lots of retailers have included their own gifts including headphones, vouchers and more.