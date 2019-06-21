eBay's Plus Weekend offers up massive savings on hot tech (and much more)

While the end of financial year sales have been flowing thick and fast in recent weeks, snagging the truly sweet tech deals can be a bit of a waiting game.

For members of eBay's Plus program – which offers free delivery on many items, among other benefits – this weekend is looking like a great time to swoop, as the online marketplace is holding a special Plus Weekend that's set to be jam-packed with discounts of up to 90% on big-name products (tech and otherwise).

The event and deals both kick off at 10am AEST on Saturday June 22, 2019, and will run for 48 hours total.

Now, if you're not an eBay Plus member already, this is a great opportunity to sign up for a 30-day free trial – if you decide you want to stick around, the service costs a quite-reasonable $49 per year.

On top of access to exclusive sales such as this one, eBay Plus members receive a wide range of bonuses, including both free delivery and returns on Plus items, free delivery on Coles orders over $49, and double flybuys points.

You can check out all the deals at eBay's dedicated Plus Weekend page, but here are some of the highlights on offer:

Samsung Galaxy S10 (128GB) | $899 (was $1,339 – save $440) Fancy scoring yourself the latest Samsung flagship for less? Samsung is still king of the android world, and the Galaxy S10 is the pinnacle of everything the company has been working towards thus far, with powerful internals, a gorgeous big display and punch hole camera. This is a rare opportunity to grab the handset for well under a grand. Available Saturday, June 22 from 3pm AEST while stocks last.

Sony WH-1000XM3 noise cancelling headphones | $289 (was $419 – save $130) We reckon these cans from Sony are the best wireless noise cancelling headphones on the market today, bar none. With exceptional sound quality and a nice warm frequency profile, all your favourite tracks will sound fresh again, and Sony's noise cancelling tech is completely unparalleled at this point. Perfect for commuters, casual listeners, frequent flyers and everyone in between. Available Saturday, June 22 from 10am AEST while stocks last.



Fossil Q Venture FTW6003 women's smartwatch | $109.95 (was $234.50 – save $124.55) Smartwatches can be a bit on the pricey side, but this stylish Fossil number can be snapped up for less than half price at the moment. Whether you use it as a fitness tracker, a notification relay from your smartphone, or just a regular watch, at $110 it's well worth the cost. Available Saturday, June 22 from 3pm AEST while stocks last.

Breville 'the Barista Express' coffee machine | $462 (was $679 – save $217) From bean to latte, this machine does it all – and it does it well! The Barista Express from Breville features a bean hopper and grinder, tamper, espresso machine and steam wand so you can get cafe-quality coffees whenever you want. While it's already a total steal at the original asking price, this discount makes it a must-buy. Available Sunday, June 23 from 10am AEST while stocks last.

Many of the above deals are based on limited stock and are therefore likely to be snapped up quickly – so be sure to get in quick if you've got your eye on something in particular.