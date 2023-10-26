Dyson Promo Codes for October 2023

FAQs

How do I contact Dyson? You can reach the Dyson customer service team on 1800 239 766. Alternatively, you use the live chat directly on the Dyson website or contact Dyson through Facebook Messenger.

Can I get free shipping with Dyson? Yes, Dyson offers free shipping on all orders over AU$99. There is a AU$10 standard delivery fee for any order under AU$99.

When is the Dyson sale? You can find discounts on all Dyson products, but frequency and availability depend on what Dyson product you're shopping for. If you're looking for Dyson vacuum sales, you can easily find discounts throughout the year from Dyson's deal section on its website and third-party retailers like eBay, The Good Guys or Myer. Over the years, Dyson has released several different upright and cordless vacuum products, so it's easy to find older models on sale. You can also easily find discounts on Dyson air purifiers, especially during holiday sales like Black Friday and Prime Day.

Does Dyson offer warranties? Yes, all new Dyson devices are covered with a warranty of between 2 - 5 years, including repairs and replacements in the event of technical faults. It's advised that you register your Dyson product soon after purchase to make sure you are fully covered. You can check the length of your device's coverage by getting in touch with customer care. Refurbished models have a one-year warranty.

Does Dyson accept returns? Yes, customers can send items back to Dyson free of charge within 45 days of making their purchase. If you can send items back in their original condition and packaging, Dyson will cover the costs, so long as you arrange this beforehand with the customer service team. Note that refurbished products are not covered by the same returns policy.

Does Dyson price match? Dyson does offer a price match policy for its products. If you find a lower price on a Dyson product from a qualifying retailer, Dyson may match the price. However, there are some conditions and restrictions to this policy, such as the product must be identical in model, colour and version, and the retailer must be an authorised dealer. Additionally, Dyson reserves the right to verify the lower price and availability of the product. It's always a good idea to check the Dyson website or contact its customer service team for more information on its price match policy and how to request a price match.

Hints and tips

Take advantage of major sales: The best time to find Dyson deals is during big sale events like Black Friday. You'll find rare discounts on Dyson's coveted hair care tools and record-low prices on Dyson vacuums and air purifiers.

Check Dyson eBay: Dyson also has its own eBay store, where you can buy vacuums, air purifiers and other Dyson devices. During sales, Dyson will often reduce the listing price of products on its eBay store page to match the price listed on the official site. eBay regularly has coupons for discounts, and sometimes you can apply them to already discounted Dyson vacuums for an even bigger saving.

Join the Dyson Owner Rewards Savings scheme: Owners of Dyson devices can join a dedicated device owners scheme and get access to exclusive offers during saving events.

How to use Dyson Promo codes 1. You can browse for all the available Dyson promo codes at the top of this page. 2. Once you find the offer you like, click "Get Discount" to be taken through to Dyson's website, and the promo code will instantly be applied. 3. On the Dyson checkout page, you'll see the discount applied to your total.

How We Source Our Dyson Promo Codes

As the technology experts, TechRadar has a dedicated vouchers team to help source the best deals in the industry for our coupon pages. Our three offers team members, who are based in Cardiff, UK, scour the web & affiliate networks for deals, codes & offers. They upload the best discounts to our coupon pages, checking each page twice a week to ensure we’re showing the best promotions available. Meanwhile, our London-based Commercial team keeps in close contact with the biggest names in the business, negotiating exclusive offers that bring you savings you won’t find anywhere else.