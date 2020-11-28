Black Friday 2020 in Australia is live: the best deals from all the major retailers

Black Friday 2020 in Australia has arrived, and while the discounting has been going on for - seemingly - forever, the biggest offers are set to arrive today, even though many retailers have already kicked off their Black Friday sales.

If you’ve been holding out on buying a big-ticket item like a new 4K TV, a camera, laptop or a smartphone, now is the time to do it – if you spot a bargain that suits you, best to jump on it now and snap it up before it disappears.

Black Friday shopping this year, for many, will best be done online, with social distancing rules not going anywhere any time soon. That means there’s a strong chance there’ll be far more online offers this year than ever before.

So if you’re looking for a bargain buy on tech, stick with us as we round-up all the best offers on the hottest products right here!

Standout savings

Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case | AU$249 (RRP AU$399; save AU$150) UPDATE: Friday (Nov 27) allotment sold out – more coming Sat, Sun and Mon @ 9am AEDT Not only is it rare to get discounts on Apple kit, it's even rarer to get good discounts, so now's your chance to get the true wireless AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case for peanuts. Amazon is knocking 37% off these bad boys, but you better be quick, and don't worry, they're genuine local (Australian) stock.View Deal

[eBay Plus exclusive] Apple AirPods Pro | AU$249 (RRP AU$399; save AU$150) UPDATE: Currently out of stock, but another few drops are coming at 1pm, 3pm, 5pm, and 7pm AEDT, so check back then. These ever-popular true wireless 'buds are back on eBay for less, but this offer is only for eBay Plus members. 600 units of Apple's superb AirPods Pro 'buds are available for just AU$149 a set, so get in quick or you may miss out.View Deal

Today's best Black Friday 2020 deals

Amazon Lightning deals - available for a limited time or until sold out

Lowest price Bose QuietComfort 35 II | AU$299 on Amazon (save AU$200) The QC 35IIs were already discounted for Black Friday, but Amazon's knocked an extra AU$50 for this Lightning deal. These have long been Bose's most popular cans in Australia, and although the headphone-maker has a new pair of flagship ANC over-ears, that doesn't mean the QC 35 IIs aren't great in their own right. And especially not at this price!View Deal

Gaming

Today's best gaming deal Oculus Rift S VR headset | AU$549 on Amazon (save AU$100) This incredibly popular VR headset is our top recommendation for Australian PC gamers, given the Valve Index isn't locally available. Amazon has knocked AU$100 off the asking price, or about 15%. The headset includes two Oculus Touch Controllers and has everything you need to get started with VR on your PC... barring a gaming PC, of course!View Deal

The Last of Us Part 2 | AU$35 on Amazon (save AU$64.95) This is a gut-wrenching journey across a post-apocalyptic United States, and it cuts extremely close to the bone. It's one of the most powerful video games of the generation, and now you can have it for just AU$35. Available from Amazon.View Deal

Ghost of Tsushima | AU$49.97 on Amazon (save AU$49) While slightly overshadowed by The Last of Us Part 2, Ghost of Tsushima is a grand adventure set in the midst of the Mongolian invasion of Japan. The combat is a highlight in this gorgeous open world adventure – and if you were lucky enough to nab a PS5, there's a nice performance boost, too.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite | AU$289 on Amazon (save AU$40) For those not as interested in docking their Switch and are more keen on playing it in portable mode, the Switch Lite is your perfect console. It's discounted AU$40 at Amazon at the moment, in a range of colours including the excellent Coral, so grab it while it's hot.View Deal

Xbox games | up to 50% off on the Microsoft Store There's a huge number of big titles discounted in Microsoft's Black Friday sale, with up to 50% off on games like Red Dead Redemption II, Resident Evil III, Overwatch Legendary Edition, Borderlands 3, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and so many more. Take a gander if you're keen on expanding your gaming library.View Deal

Razer DeathAdder V2 Gaming Mouse | AU$90 at Amazon (RRP AU$139, save AU$49) Spoilers from our review, but the Razer Deathadder V2 is a great gaming mouse. Even better at $90, which is a solid 25% off the usual AU$120 price tag. Plus free shipping. 20,000 DPI sensor, RGB LEDs, optical switches and more. Yes please!View Deal

EPOS Sennheiser GAME ZERO Headset | AU$129 at Mwave (save AU$170) You are reading that right – a huge 57% off the excellent Sennheiser GAME ZERO headset, which is a fantastic deal. It's a closed back headset though, so if you want open back for slightly better sound quality, the also top notch EPOS Sennheiser GAME ONE headset is AU$199 – that's 33% off, down from AU$299.View Deal

EPOS Sennheiser GSP 300 Gaming Headset | AU$99 at Mwave (save AU$50) Under a hundred bucks for a Sennheiser gaming headset is hard to beat, especially when it is the oversize and comfy GSP 300. If you really want to keep the budget under control, or just need a spare headset, then the on ear open back EPOS Sennheiser GSP 107 is 50% off, which brings it down to just AU$34.95.View Deal

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order on PS4 | AU$29 on Amazon (save AU$70.99) [Update: This product is currently out of stock, but we'll keep an eye out for fresh stock.] Ready to escape into a galaxy far, far away? This this is a great opportunity to snap it up at its lowest price of AU$29, saving you a massive 71% on the RRP. This adventure sees you play as a young Padawan escaping the Empire, undergoing Jedi training along the way. View Deal

Laptops & PCs

Huawei Matebook D 15 | R5 / 8GB RAM / 256GB SSD | AU$799 at Amazon (was AU$1,199, save AU$400) While there are a number of great deals right now on 15.6" laptops, none have the pizzazz of the Matebook D 15. It has super slim bezels, which allows them squeeze a 15.6" screen into a body closer to 14". It also weighs in at 1.5KG, and has a super compact charger. None too shabby for 33% off! View Deal

Gigabyte Aorus 15G | i7 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD / RTX 2060| AU$2,099 from Mwave (save AU$800) Not only are you saving 27% on the powerful gaming laptop, it is equipped with a top notch 144Hz 1080P screen. That means buttery smooth gaming no matter where you are. It even has an RGB backlit mechanical keyboard, yet is only 25mm thick.View Deal

Lenovo ThinkPad T590 | i7 / 16GB RAM / 1TB SSD | AU$1,399 (save AU$1,109) This Lenovo ThinkPad T590 is a 2019 model and has an 8th-gen Intel Core processor, but that doesn't make it any less of a beast – i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, an awesome 1TB SSD, and a 15.6-inch FHD display. Available from eBay Australia, just use the code PRESS20 to get the full discount.View Deal

Acer Aspire 3 | i3 / 4GB RAM / 128GB SSD | AU$599 from Amazon (save AU$500) For a daily use laptop, the Acer Aspire 3 range is pretty good. This higher spec model with the Intel i3-1005G1 is worth it, especially considering it's 20% off. The big 15.6" screen has a 1080P resolution, and you get an expansive keyboard and touchpad. The laptop is also decently thin at 19.95 mm, has 802.11ac spec Wi-Fi, USB 3.0, Bluetooth and a webcam.View Deal

Acer Aspire 5 laptop | i5 / 8GB RAM / 256GB SSD | AU$698 from Amazon (save AU$200) [Update: This product is currently out of stock, but we'll keep an eye out and update if more become available] It's hard to find good deals on affordable 15.6" laptops, so 22% off the Acer Aspire 5 is very welcome. We thought it was pretty decent , and it makes for a solid workhorse. While the i5 model with a 256GB SSD is a good middle ground, the Aspire 5 comes in a range of specs, including an i7 version for 15% off. View Deal

Razer Blade 15 (2020) | i7 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD / RTX 2070 | AU$2,779 on Amazon (save AU$1,320) This nicely specced laptop certainly can play games at high settings, but in keeping with the Razer Blade ethos, this thing is light and portable enough to double as your work laptop. It may not boast the 300Hz refresh rate of the Advanced model, but you'd need much deeper pockets for that. As it stands more than AU$1,300 off a product like this is not to be ignored. That said, if you want to sacrifice some of the graphics grunt, the GTX 1660 Ti model is currently AU$2,299.View Deal

Razer Blade 15 Advanced Model (2020) | i7 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD / RTX 2070 Super | AU$3,599 on Amazon (save AU$1,299) This brilliant gaming laptop has a tough yet elegant build, great specs and impressive battery life. Its 1080p screen boasts a whopping 300Hz refresh rate. This discount offers AU$1,300 off one of the best laptops on the market – still pricey, but you'll have enough left over for nearly two next-gen consoles. Available at Amazon.View Deal

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (GA401) gaming laptop | Ryzen 7 / GTX 1660 Ti / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD | AU$2,299 from PC Case Gear (save AU$200) Up until a few short weeks ago this surprisingly-sleek 14-inch, gaming-capable laptop was ranked #1 in our best laptops guide; it's now at #2 (pipped only by Dell's brand new XPS 13) and offers fantastic build quality and great specs, whatever your computing needs. This model with a GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card can handle mainstream gaming tasks with ease, and is $200 off for Black Friday from PC Case Gear.View Deal

Asus VivoBook 14 Flip (TM420) 2-in-1 | Ryzen 3 / 8GB RAM / 128GB SSD | AU$769 from Amazon (save AU$297) This affordable 2-in-1 packs a similar sleek design to Asus's ZenBook 14 below, but has a touchscreen that rotates almost 360° around the back to let you use it as a tablet, or prop it up in 'tent' mode to watch videos. The specs here are decidedly entry-level, but everything else about this unit is respectable quality, including a 14-inch 1080p IPS display, 1.5kg carry weight and up to 12 hours battery life.View Deal

Asus VivoBook S15 (S533) laptop | i5 / 8GB RAM / 512GB SSD| AU$1,299 from Computer Alliance (save AU$199) This 15.6-inch laptop's Core i5 CPU, IPS display and 512GB SSD all combine to make this a great all-rounder, and while the discount isn't huge, Aussie retailer Computer Alliance is throwing in a free Asus 23.6-inch monitor worth AU$169, which combined make this a solid deal on a classy laptop.View Deal

Asus ZenBook 14 UX425 laptop | i5 / 8GB RAM / 512GB SSD | AU$1,039 from Bing Lee (save AU$260) At just 13.9mm thick and 1.13kg, the UX425 is one of the thinnest and lightest Ultrabooks ever made, making this sleek and affordable (even more so now) 14-inch laptop perfect for getting stuff done anywhere you need. With a 10th-gen Core i5 CPU, 512GB SSD and 8GB of RAM it'll blast through day-to-day tasks at home or the office, and for Black Friday you can score AU$260 off the RRP in your choice of Pine Grey or Lilac Mist at Bing Lee.View Deal

Asus ROG Strix G15 (G512) gaming laptop | i7 / GTX 1650 Ti / 15.6in 144Hz IPS display / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD | AU$1,709 from Wireless1 (save AU$190) This impressively equipped entry-level gaming laptop offers some great features for its comparatively low cost, including a 15.6-inch 144Hz 1080p IPS display, 10th-gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB PCIe SSD – all punching well about this kind of price bracket. The GPU is Nvidia's GTX 1650 Ti, which is good enough to run modern games at 1080p/Medium, making this a solid option for those who want to save some dosh on an Asus-quality gaming laptop, but don't necessarily need all the eye-candy.View Deal

Alienware m15 R3 | i7 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD / RTX 2060 | AU$2,959 at Dell (save AU$740) This 15-inch, 1080p gaming monitor boasts a 144Hz refresh rate in addition to the powerful GPU listed above, a 10th-gen i7 CPU, plenty of memory and storage to boot. These Alienware m15 gaming laptops have a pretty stylish look (if you're into lunar blue) and are pretty light, as far as high spec lappies go. If you'd prefer the RTX 2070 Super model, that's currently discounted too at AU$3,519 (usually AU$4,399).View Deal

Gigabyte Aorus 5 | i7 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD / RTX 2060 | AU$1,999 at Mwave (save AU$400) This 15.6-inch gaming laptop boasts a 144Hz refresh rate and all those brilliant specs you see above. There's AU$400 to be saved if you're keen on getting a foot in the door of ray tracing games.View Deal

Dell XPS 15 (9500) | i7 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD / GTX 1650 Ti | AU$2,789 at Dell (save AU$710) The Dell XPS 15 is a beautiful machine with plenty of power under the hood. There are barely any bezels to speak of here, which make its bright 15-inch display really pop. This model is equipped with a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and an Nvidia GTX 1650 Ti, delivering great graphics and excellent performance all round. Now discounted by 20%, directly from Dell.View Deal

Dell XPS 13 (7390) | i5 / 8GB RAM / 256GB SSD | AU$1,399 at Dell (save AU$350) Dell rarely discounts its XPS line by more than 15%, so we’re thrilled to see that it’s knocked 20% off this svelte machine in the lead up to Black Friday. It features a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, so performance is excellent. It’s slim and compact, so you shouldn’t have a problem taking this laptop with you wherever you go.View Deal

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (9310) | i7 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD | AU$2,399 at Dell (save AU$600) This laptop brings the looks and power of the XPS line to a convertible 2-in-1 chassis. The design makes it easily portable, though it does make the keyboard a little shallow. This configuration will set you up with an 11th Gen Intel i7 processor, 16GB of system memory and 512GB of solid-state drive. That’s enough power to deliver both productivity and some casual gaming or design work. Discounted by 20% from Dell.View Deal

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme (Gen 3) | i7 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD / GTX 1650 Ti | AU$2,399 at Lenovo (save AU$1,700) Need more power in your 'puter? This bad boy packs in a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a dedicated Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650Ti Max-Q GPU with 4GB of graphics RAM. This beast of a machine has a real solid discount at the moment, saving you AU$1,420 on the configuration directly from Lenovo. But add the code BLACKFRIDAY at checkout and snag an extra AU$320 off.View Deal

Asus ZenBook 14 UM425 laptop | Ryzen 5 / 8GB RAM / 256GB SSD | AU$1,050 from Amazon (save AU$549) [Update: This product is currently out of stock, but we'll keep an eye out for fresh stock.] There's a fair few variations of Asus's classy ZenBook 14 on offer (see below for a prime example), and despite the low price on this particular option it's still got plenty of horsepower thanks to a six-core AMD Ryzen 5 4500U CPU, which is even capable of a little mainstream gaming thanks to a Radeon Vega 6 graphics chip. If you want a highly-portable everyday laptop, this 14-incher is a great option. View Deal

Smartphones & tablets

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (5G, 128GB) | AU$845 on Amazon (save AU$304) [Update: This product is currently out of stock, but we'll keep an eye out and update if more become available] It's a marginally pared back version of Samsung's flagship, with compromises made mostly on the screen. Practically everything else about the S20 FE is on par with the more premium range. And this 5G-ready handset is down to just AU$845 a pop, making it a very competitive mid-ranger at this discounted price. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip (256GB) | AU$999 from JB Hi-Fi (save AU$1,000) Samsung's revolutionary Galaxy Z Flip device is a partial return to the flip phones we once held dear, except with a fully folding 6.7-inch HDR10+ display, there's nothing quite as futuristic. This modern marvel usually comes with a sky-high asking price, but now's your chance to buy as both the Black and Purple colours are half price at JB right now.View Deal

Surface Pro 7 | from AU$974 on the Microsoft Store (save up to AU$825) The seventh Pro tablet in the Surface line wasn't a huge physical improvement over its predecessor, but it definitely is a far superior performer than the Surface Pro 6. So if you're after a brand-new premium tablet for work, then there's 22% that can be saved right now. The cheapest configuration has an Intel i3 CPU, 4GB RAM and 128GB storage, but the biggest savings are on the i7/16GB/1TB flavour. There are options in between so you pick what suits you best.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus | from AU$1,196 on Amazon (save AU$303) Need a new phone right now? There's a 19% discount to be had on Samsung's Galaxy S20 flagship. But if you're after something bigger and more powerful than the S20, then you can even pick up a Galaxy S20 Plus in Cosmic Grey for less – 20% less than RRP to be precise, saving you a decent AU$300 on the 128GB model.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G 128GB | AU$1,405 on Amazon (save AU$594) If the above handset isn't the Samsung flagship you're after, then take a gander at this one. The S20 Ultra is 5G-ready, and boasts a darn good camera array as well. And you can currently knock a solid half-grand off the asking price on Amazon right now.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 (256GB) | AU$999 on Amazon (save AU$500) Like the idea of a phone that's better at productivity than anything else out there? That's what Samsung's Note series is for and there are none better than the latest Note 20. And you're in luck as Amazon has dropped the price by a pretty decent 33%, saving you AU$500 in the bargain.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ (Wi-Fi, 128GB) | AU$1,138 on Amazon (save AU$411) Sporting a massive 12.4-inch OLED display, this is Samsung's most premium tablet yet. And it also boasts one of the fastest processors under the hood. So if you're after an Android tablet that's good for work and play, then it doesn't get better than this. It is expensive, however, even with this AU$411 discount on Amazon, but it's definitely worth every penny of that premium price tag.View Deal

Amazon Kindle | AU$99 on Amazon (save AU$40) It might be a basic, no-frills ereader, but with AU$40 off the RRP, this is the best ebook reader for book lovers on a really tight budget. The 6-inch display is plenty sharp and this latest iteration even has an adjustable front light so you can read – for days at a stretch if you wish – any time and anywhere. The Kindle is available in a black chassis, or in a white body if you're tired of seeing the darker colour.View Deal

Amazon Kindle Oasis | from AU$319 on Amazon (save up to AU$110) It's the best ereader money can buy, with a sleek metallic finish and an asymmetrical design that's great for single-hand use. Quality, though, comes at a steep cost with the 8GB base model of the Kindle Oasis retailing for AU$399. However, Amazon's Black Friday offer sees 20% slashed off the price of all three models.View Deal

Mobile & NBN plans

Quick links: SIM-only and handset-included deals

Quick links: Broadband & NBN deals

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G | Woolworths Mobile | from AU$96.11p/m + plan fees Woolworths Mobile has discounted the futuristic Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 by AU$500 when you sign up for either a 24- or 36- month contract. Available plans to match it with come with either 18GB, 35GB or 55GB worth of data, and the lowest you’ll pay is AU$96.11p/m. The total cost of the handset will come to AU$2,559, down significantly from the eye-watering AU$3,059. If you have the cash to buy the phone outright, it’s also down to an even lower AU$2,499 on Amazon – though being sold by a third party. View Deal

Audio

Sony WH-1000XM3 noise-cancelling headphones | AU$291.20 on eBay (save AU$108) While the M4 iteration of Sony's much-lauded noise-cancelling cans are on the market now, their predecessors are still every bit worth the asking price, and even moreso with a decent discount. They offer some of the best noise-cancelling in the industry thanks to a dedicated processor, as well as a pleasant warm sound signature and 30 hours of battery life. Use the code PRESS20 at checkout to get the full discount on eBay, available in black or silver.View Deal

Jabra Elite 75t | AU$199 from Amazon (save AU$100) While Jabra's just released a successor to this excellent pair earbuds (the Jabra Elite 85t), this pair is only a little over a year old and is still one of our favourite true-wireless sets, with great battery life, customisable equalizer and even the ability to tune audio to your hearing profile. Score 33% off in this Amazon Black Friday deal.View Deal

Bose SoundSport Free true wireless earbuds | AU$179 on Amazon (save AU$121) With a new true wireless set available from Bose, we were expecting the older SoundSport Free to drop in price. And Amazon has not disappointed in offering a pretty decent discount on these popular 'buds. Despite being a couple of years old, they're still a great choice, especially at this price.View Deal

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 | AU$419 on Amazon (save AU$180.95) Ranked at #3 on our list of the best noise-cancelling headphones in 2020, Bose's NCH 700s are arguably more stylish than the Sony pairs that beat them – and they're an amazing pair of headphones any way you split it, and the best Bose headphones we've ever reviewed. Their noise-cancelling tech also help to filter out background audio coming through the mic, so they're fantastic for making calls with too. And they're down to their lowest price yet in all colour options.View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro | AU$318 on Catch (save AU$81) This is a pretty good deal on the always-popular true wireless earbuds. Other retailers have discounted this set a little further on Black Friday, but if they've sold out quick. If you don't want to risk losing out, this is a good lower-than-average price.View Deal

Sony WF-1000XM3 | AU$239 on Amazon (save AU$40) These are Sony’s true wireless ‘buds and they’re just as exceptional as their over-ear siblings. Sony managed to squeeze active noise cancellation and a great battery into these earbuds – no small feat. If you’re ready to cut the cord, the silver and black sets are slightly cheaper on Amazon than over at Sony's online store.View Deal

TicPods ANC | AU$97.30 at Mobvoi (save AU$40) Even without a discount, Mobvoi's TicPods ANC are the most affordable AirPods Pro alternatives. Getting yourself active noise cancellation at this price point is unheard of, yet you can save 30% on the RRP in this updated Black Friday deal.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus | AU$149 at Kogan (save AU$150) Though they didn't quite make it onto our list of the best earbuds for 2020, there's still plenty to like about Samsung's true wireless Galaxy Buds, with an impressive 11 hours battery life per charge (and another 11 in the case), an ambient mode that lets you hear your surroundings while listening to music, and of course great audio quality. Kogan currently has the black colour at half price.View Deal

Beats Powerbeats 3 | AU$114 at Kogan (save AU$145) Great sound, a comfortable fit and a batter life of up to 12 hours – these are great for the gym and for everyday use. Kogan currently has one of the best prices on the Powerbeats 3 at the moment, but note that these are imported and not Aussie stock. So please buy if you're comfortable with the purchase.View Deal

Jabra Elite 65t | AU$129 at Kogan (save AU$70) There might be a newer version of these excellent true wireless 'buds, but that means you can get the slightly older model for a really affordable price. They're supremely comfortable to wear, boast good sound quality and come with different sized ear tips for a good fit. And with a pretty good amount of passive noise cancellation, you can enjoy the music to your heart's content.View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM4 | AU$368 on Amazon (save AU$131) [Update: This specific deal has finished, but we'll update this listing if Amazon returns with another BF discount on these popular cans.] The latest iteration of Sony’s most popular and best noise-cancelling headphones are already discounted at Amazon – the price was at its lowest yet earlier in the week, but it's since gone slightly up again. If you’re willing to wait, there’s a good chance you’ll save a little more when Black Friday kicks off on November 27, but this AU$131 discount is already excellent. Available in silver and in black from Amazon. View Deal

Sonos One | AU$220 on Amazon (save AU$79) [Update: This product is currently out of stock, but we'll keep an eye out for fresh stock.] We went so far as to say that the Sonos One is the best smart speaker you can buy in our review , so rest assured this is a brilliant speaker. Music sounds full-bodied and rich whether it’s used as a standalone or stereo speaker, and it works well in a multi-room setup. You’ll also have the choice between Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant for voice smarts. Amazon has cut the price down to AU$220, saving you AU$79. View Deal

Home entertainment

Best buy Hisense 65S8 65-inch 4K smart TV | AU$995 at Bing Lee (save AU$400) Hisense is known to make budget TVs. And while there may be a few missing streaming apps from the interface, there's no compromise when it comes to quality. So if you're on a budget but keen on a new TV, then this 65-inch UHD smart TV is under a grand at Bing Lee right now.View Deal

Hisense 65-inch 65Q8 4K ULED smart TV | AU$1,835 at Bing Lee (save AU$460) Hisense TVs are well worth considering, especially when you can save 20%. The Q8 series is a step up in quality from the more budget Hisense offerings, and has a lot of features to show off, plus a long three year warranty.View Deal

TCL 75-inch 75C815 QLED TV | AU$1,850 at Appliance Central (save AU$845) Have the space but not the money for a whopper 75-inch QLED TV? Then consider a telly from TCL and you'll be able to save plenty without burning a massive hole in your pocket. There's no compromise on picture quality or sound, and considering it runs Android, you've got apps from the Google Play Store right where you want them. A 75-inch QLED for less than two grand? Yeah, why not?View Deal

TCL 75-inch 75C815 4K QLED Android TV | AU$1,995 at Bing Lee (save AU$700) A big brand in the USA, but still making a name for itself locally, TCL has a lot to offer. The 75" C815 is a lot of TV for the money, especially when it's AU$700 (25%) off. It sports TCL's 4K QLED panel, offering HDR10+, and even has an Onkyo soundbar built in for excellent audio. But our favourite feature is Android TV, with Alexa and Google support.View Deal

Samsung 75-inch Q60T QLED TV | AU$1,888 from JB Hi-Fi (save AU$1,007) The Q60T is one of the more affordable QLED TVs from Samsung this year, but it's still head and shoulders above many other manufacturers' sets. Colour is wonderfully vivid, and contrast has increased thanks to Quantum Dot technology. The 75-inch version is currently discounted by over a grand at JB HI-Fi, and if you add the Samsung Q60T 360W 5.1 Ch Soundbar to your cart, you'll get it for half price at checkout.View Deal

Sonos Beam soundbar | AU$440 on Amazon (save AU$159) [Update: This product is currently out of stock, but we'll keep an eye out and update if more become available] The Sonos Beam offers all the multi-room capabilities and wireless connectivity options that we love Sonos for, while also offering powerful and cinematic sound. We'd consider it to be one of the best soundbars available for the price – it can not only expand your TV's audio profile, but also set your house up with a central smart speaker. Available in Black or White from Amazon. View Deal

Hisense 70-inch S5 4K smart TV | AU$1,095 on eBay (save AU$600) If your lounge room has the space for this huge 70-inch panel, there’s now a great price on this Hisense TV. It’s a 4K telly that’s compatible with the major streaming apps, and you’ll also be getting Dolby Atmos support, so movies will sound as good as they look.View Deal

LG CX 55-inch OLED (OLED55CXPTA) | AU$2,660 on eBay (save AU$600) LG has truly outdone itself with the CX OLED. The picture quality is stellar, so if you’re a movie buff who loves to dim the lights and recreate the cinematic experience at home, it’s unlikely you’ll be disappointed here. Gaming features are pretty darn solid too. To get a solid AU$600 discount on our new favourite OLED TV, head to The Good Guys’ eBay store and enter the code PTGG5 at checkout. Arrange to pick it up at a nearby store and you can even save on shipping costs. Also available at Appliance Central for AU$2,695 with free shipping to many areas.View Deal

Smart home

Today's best smart home deal Google Nest Hub | AU$75.05 on eBay (save AU$50) If you’re looking for an excellent smart display, the Nest Hub is now much cheaper than the Echo Show 8. It has a 7-inch touchscreen display, so it’s slightly smaller than Amazon’s closest equivalent, but it’s got a few perks over its rival as Google Assistant is compatible with more connected devices in Australia than Alexa. Pick it up from The Good Guys on eBay with the code PTGG5, and take your pick from chalk or charcoal.View Deal

Nanoleaf Canvas | AU$271.05 on Amazon (save AU$78.94) Bring a boring wall to life with these smart lights. They stick on with double-sided tape, and can light up a wall better than any artwork. Each panel is touch-sensitive, making the colours change with a touch, and they can detect ambient sound to dance with the music. They're beautiful, a talking point, easy to set up and, most importantly, discounted on Amazon.View Deal

Nanoleaf Shapes (Hexagons) | from AU$178.43 on Amazon (save up to AU$78.94) Nanoleaf launched a brand new set of smart light panels recently, calling it Shapes. There are currently two Shapes in the range – hexagons and triangles of two different sizes – with Amazon discounting the Hexagons for Black Friday. You can pick up a 5-panel starter kit for just AU$178 or you can spend a touch more and get the 9-panel kit for AU$271.View Deal

Philips Hue smart lights | save up to 30% Indoors, outdoors and everything in between – you can have smart lights set up all throughout your home, and now you can do it for up to 30% less than their usual premium price. Amazon's Black Friday sale sees a decent chunk of change cut from the listed prices of a range of Hue lights – bulbs, strips, lamps and even the peripherals.View Deal

Lenovo Smart Display (7-inch) | AU$78 at JB Hi-Fi (save AU$21) One of the cheapest options if you'd like to get a Google Assistant-enabled smart display at home, this 7-inch option from Lenovo is perfect for any space. It's been updated with all the new Google Home Hub features – like multi-room audio, Home View, Nest Hello Doorbell, and Live Albums – so grab this offer before it ends as chances are high it won't get any better during Black Friday.View Deal

Fire TV Stick Lite | AU$49 on Amazon (save AU$10) It's already a very affordable device that can cast from your phone or laptop to your TV, and also add streaming apps on your not-so-smart television set. But Amazon is slashing AU$10 off its RRP this Black Friday, making it even more affordable.View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5 | AU$49 on Amazon (save AU$80) A dollar less than its Amazon Prime Day discount sees the diminutive Alexa smart display become a very affordable device indeed. It's a great stepping stone to setting up a smart home, or for just asking Alexa a few questions, follow recipes, listen to music and watch videos. Now just AU$49 a pop, it's a great Christmas gift too. You have a choice of the Charcoal version or the Sandstone colour, both at the same price.View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) | AU$34 on Amazon (save AU$25) Available in four different colours, the third iteration of the tiny Alexa-powered Echo Dot fits into any space. It's also a great way to set up a smart home if you wish, but works wonderfully well as a little speaker too. And it's now a whopping 42% off this Black Friday.View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) | AU$49 on Amazon (save AU$30) Looking like it would fit right into a space-age setting, the all-new Echo Dot has had a complete redesign from its predecessor. But that's about all that's different about it. It's still a great little smart speaker with Alexa on board, and now getting its first discount since its launch a couple of months ago. Available in Charcoal, a new Glacier White colour option, and a rather pleasing Twilight Blue.View Deal

Philips Hue A60 White starter kit | AU$127 on Amazon (save AU$33) When it comes to smart lighting, Philips is among the best in the business. Whether you’re looking to get started or just want to expand your current setup, this discounted Philips Hue White starter kit is a good shout. It comes with two B22 cap smart light bulbs and the Hue Bridge, with almost AU$48 knocked off the asking price.View Deal

Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance starter kit | AU$152.32 on Amazon (save AU$136.77) Set the mood and save some dosh with this offer on the Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance starter kit. You get three smart bulbs and the Hue bridge – everything you need to get started on a smart light setup at home. Available in both E27 Edison screw and B22 Bayonet cap, these packs usually retail for AU$289 in Australia, but Amazon has slashed it right down to just over AU$152 each. Be sure to check your light fittings before buying. [Ships from Amazon UK]View Deal

Lifx Mini Day & Dusk A19 smart bulbs (4 pack) | from AU$85 on Amazon (save up to AU$76.96) Smart lights are an expensive investment but, in the long run, you can recoup your costs in lower energy bills. And it's not just Philips Hue that does smart lights, you can even opt for Lifx. These are easy to set up and with a 4-pack of this little bulbs discounted to just under half price, they're a great buy. Just be sure to check if your light fittings are Edison screw or Bayonet before you buy.View Deal

TP-Link Tapo C200 Pan/Tilt Wi-Fi Camera | AU$48.48 at Amazon (was $64, save AU$15.52) Wi-Fi cameras let you monitor just about anything remotely, and work great as a Nanny Cam. The Tapo C200 has a 1080P resolution, 360 degree rotation, 114 degree vertical tilt, supports an SD card, has night vision, two way audio communications, motion detection and even works with Google Assistant and Alexa. Pretty good for 25% off and free delivery! View Deal

Ring home security devices | from AU$75 on Amazon (save up to 50%) Whether it's the Ring Video Doorbell or you're after one of the many Ring security cameras, they're all discounted in this excellent offer from Amazon. There's up to 30% off, with the Ring Video Doorbells getting that big discount. All the Ring security devices have Alexa smarts, and can be controlled by voice commands, and you can watch the video feeds on your smartphone or on a smart display if you have one.View Deal

Arlo Pro 3 security camera system | AU$679 on Amazon (save AU$270) Your family's safety is priceless, but you don't need to pay the hefty price that Arlo's excellent security systems usually ask for. This 2-camera setup retails for a whopping AU$950 but Amazon is currently offering 28% off, bringing the price down to a slightly more tempting AU$679. With a wider 160-degree field of view, HDR colour image, built-in spotlight, weather resistance, and plenty more easy-to-use features, it's well worth considering.View Deal

Amazon Echo Show (2nd Gen) | AU$199 on Amazon (save AU$150) [Update: This product is currently out of stock, but we'll keep an eye out for fresh stock.] This smart display is an older version of the new Echo Show 10, but you still get a pretty good 10-inch HD screen from where you can control your smart home setup, stream videos, listen to music (while also keeping up with the lyrics) and so much more. And all of that with the power of Alexa behind it. Now available for 43% off, in both the Charcoal and Sandstone fabric versions. View Deal

Cameras

Best price Sony A7R IV (body only) | AU$3,999 at Camera House (save AU$1,000) Sony's latest megapixel monster is a photography beast, with a price tag to match. But its down its lowest price yet of AU$3,999 at Camera House, so you can grab this class-leading 61MP full-frame mirrorless marvel and save 20% on the RRP. This is definitely the kind of price cut we were hoping for during Black Friday.View Deal

Canon EOS 90D two-lens kit | AU$1,889.97 at Ryda.com (save AU$709.03) Shipping with an EF-S 18-55mm STM lens and an EF-S 55-250mm f/4-5.6 IS STM telephoto lens, this EOS 90D package is a real steal. While most retailers will only offer a single lens for this price, you're covered for wide-angle and telephoto with this kit. You're also eligible for the AU$80 Canon cashback offer, so be sure to redeem that to maximise your savings on this APS-C format DSLR.View Deal

Fujifilm X-T4 (body) | AU$2,209 on eBay (save AU$690) It's one of our favourite cameras, and perhaps the top mirrorless recommendation we can make. With IBIS for the first time in an X-T camera and superfast AF performance, Fujifilm is taking its game to the next level. And you can get in on the action by snapping up the X-T4 from eBay for AU$690 less than its RRP.View Deal

Nikon Z50 + Nikkor DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR + Nikkor DX 50-250mm f/4.5-6.3 VR | AU$1,654 on Amazon (save AU$445) This is Nikon's first APS-C format mirrorless camera – it's small, lightweight and full-featured, with a decently affordable price tag too. But don't spend top dollar, as Amazon has beat Ted's Cameras' Black Friday offer by about AU$50, getting you a twin lens kit for just AU$1,654.View Deal

Sony Alpha A7 III (body only) | AU$2,124.15 on Amazon (save AU$874.85) Retailing for AU$2,999 at every major camera store, this full-frame mirrorless camera is worth every penny despite being the 'basic' model in the company's camera range. With 24.2 million pixels on tap, a 693-point autofocus system, 10fps burst speed and an Amazon listing that's AU$874 lower than RRP, this is a great buy.View Deal

Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark III + M.Zuiko ED 14-42mm f/3.5-5.6 EZ pancake lens | AU$849.96 at Ted's Cameras (save AU$150) It's only a 15% discount but it's still a great bargain on what's been one our favourite cameras for a long time. Not only is it a very capable little snapper, it's also quite affordable. And this single-lens kit from Ted's is available at a real good price of AU$850.View Deal

Nikon D7500 + AF-S DX 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 VR lens | AU$1,499 + AU$300 bonus gift card at Digital Camera Warehouse (save AU$500) Nikon's popular D7500 is one of our favourite DSLRs which, thanks to its age, is not available for under two grand for a single lens kit. But just because it launched in 2017, doesn't make it any less capable three years on. It's a fantastic bit of kit and you can get a telephoto lens bundled in for under AU$1,500 at Digital Camera Warehouse – AU$500 less than its usual RRP, along with a bonus gift card.View Deal

Canon EOS 5D Mark IV (body only) | AU$3,439.97 at Ryda.com (save AU$559) This DSLR is still the favourite of many professional photographers, and you can save over AU$550 on the body alone when you buy from Ryda.com. There's a AU$150 cashback offer from Canon that you should make use of as well, to get this great price on one of the best DSLRs money can buy.View Deal

Canon EOS 200D Mark II kit | AU$758.96 at Ted's Cameras (save AU$180.99) This entry-level DSLR will help any beginner learn how to shoot without compromising on image quality. A guided menu system, intuitive control layout and a lightweight body tick all the right boxes for a budding photographer. Ted's is selling the kit with an 18-55mm lens for a cheap price, and be sure to get the AU$40 cashback offer from Canon to save a smidge more.View Deal

Fujifilm X-T3 (body only, black) | AU$1,549 on Amazon (save AU$950) With a 26.1MP sensor, phase-detect autofocus and up to 20fps bursts, and not to mention dual SD card slots, the X-T3 is an absolutely brilliant stills camera. A new firmware that was available at the end of October has upped the AF performance of the X-T3 to be on par with that on the X-T4. So why spend over AU$3,000 on the new camera when the predecessor is around half that in this Black Friday deal?View Deal

GoPro Max | AU$598 on Amazon (save AU$201.95) GoPro's new 360-degree action camera is feature-packed, with image stabilisation, hyperlapse, time lapse and so much more. But all that comes at a very steep price. However, Amazon's early Black Friday offer sees AU$200 slashed off the AU$799 RRP, making it a much more affordable option.View Deal

DJI Mavic Mini | AU$509 at Amazon (was $599, save AU$90) That's 15% and free delivery on what we think is a cracker of a little drone. Yep, 5 Stars in our review. It weighs in at just 250 grams, records 2.7K video with a 3-Axis gimbal and has a flight time of 30 minutes. You can also grab the Mini Combo pack for AU$666 (including free delivery), which is AU$133, or 17% off. View Deal

DJI Osmo Pocket | AU$399 on Amazon (save AU$200) Portable, lightweight, with built-in image stabilisation to boot, this tiny camera shoots 4K video at up to 60fps. It's one of the best compact cameras you can get, albeit not in the traditional sense, and is fun to use too. This is the original version of the Osmo Pocket, with a second generation now available to buy as well, but that's full price at the moment. View Deal

DJI Ronin-SC gimbal | from AU$394 on Amazon (save up to AU$315) Built to be lighter than the older Ronin gimbal, this three-axis stabiliser can handle payloads of up to 2kg, meaning you can only use mirrorless cameras with the Ronin-SC. It's one of the best money can buy and you can now save a pretty packet on Amazon, with both the Ronin-SC gimbal package and the Ronin-SC Pro Combo discounted significantly.View Deal

Canon EOS M50 + EF-M 15-45mm f/3.5-6.3 kit | AU$750.88 on Amazon (save AU$194.12) [Update: This product is currently out of stock, but we'll keep an eye out for fresh stock.] It's admittedly getting on in age and Canon hasn't released the Mark II version in Australia sadly, but the M50 is still a very capable APS-C format mirrorless camera. It's also pretty affordable even at full price, but Amazon has dropped a 21% discount onto the listed price, saving you just under AU$200 on a single-lens kit. View Deal

Canon EOS R (body only) | AU$2,378 on Amazon (save AU$621) [Update: This product is currently out of stock, but we'll keep an eye out for fresh stock.] Canon's original full-frame mirrorless flagship is now discounted, so if you're looking to go mirrorless without breaking the bank, this is a very tempting offer. It's not as fast as Canon's newer EOS R5/R6 models, but it's still a very capable snapper indeed. View Deal

Nikon Z 5 + Nikkor Z 24-200mm f/4-6.3 kit | AU$2,899 on Amazon (save AU$500) [Update: This product is currently out of stock, but we'll keep an eye out for fresh stock.] Nikon's new Z 5 entry-level full-frame mirrorless camera goes far beyond its 'beginner' capabilities – its small, lightweight and packed with features. But it carries a suitably hefty price tag for what you're getting. It was cheaper earlier in the week, but now has 15% off the snapper with a single lens kit. View Deal

Wearables

Samsung Galaxy Watch (46mm, silver) | AU$269 on Amazon (save AU$280) It might be the original version of the Samsung Galaxy Watch, which makes it a couple of years old, but it's still a pretty darn good wearable, particularly for Android users. It's not only a feature-packed smartwatch, but it's also one of the best looking ones too, and you can have it for half the price! Thanks, Amazon!View Deal

Fitbit Sense | AU$420 on Amazon (save AU$79) It's Fitbit's most advanced smartwatch to date and it was only announed in September this year. So to find it discounted at all is a great, even if it's just by 16%. It's got advanced heart monitoring capabilities (although in Australia it's not been certified for ECGs), can check your skin temperature and much more. It does carry a premium price tag, but you can save AU$79 when shopping on Amazon right now. Available in Carbon/Graphite and Lunar White/Soft Gold colour options.View Deal

Fitbit Versa 3 | AU$303 on Amazon (save AU$97) Also announced in September 2020, this is the third iteration of Fitbit's popular Versa smartwatch. And it's finally got built-in GPS. That means you get all the benefits of a Fitbit device without needing to tote your phone around when you're out on your regular exercise routines. It looks great on the wrist too. And now available with 21% off the RRP on all three colour options – Pink Clay, the Midnight, and the Black.View Deal

Fitbit Charge 4 | AU$148 on Amazon (save AU$101) Retailing for AU$249 at most major stores countrywide, this is the cheapest price on the Charge 4 you can get right now. At AU$100 off for the Rosewood and Black standard editions, it's a whopping 40% off for this excellent fitness tracker. Christmas gift, anyone? And if you'd like a bit more oomph, the Fitbit Charge 4 Special Edition is also discounted to AU$189 down from AU$289.View Deal

Garmin Forerunner 935 | AU$374 on Amazon (save AU$375) Get a whopping 50% off the RRP of one of Garmin's popular multi-sport watches. Weighing just 49g, it's lightweight, sleek and offers premium features like built-in altimeter, barometer and compass. It usually carries a whopping price tag of AU$749, but Amazon has slashed it in half right now!View Deal

TicWatch S2 | AU$159.32 at Mobvoi (save AU$79.67) You don't have to pay top dollar to get yourself a good smartwatch. Mobvoi's range has some very affordable alternatives, and each one is well worth every penny. Like this TicWatch S2 running Google's Wear OS, with a full suite of fitness tracking applications and it's swimproof too – all for 33% off the RRP.View Deal

TicWatch C2 | AU$224.25 at Mobvoi (save AU$74.75) With an elegant, classic design, this Wear OS smartwatch puts Google Assistant on your wrist, while also keeping tabs on your heart and fitness. You can use Google Pay for contactless payments, track your outdoor activities with in-built GPS, manage calls and notifications, and so so much more. And you get to save 25% on the smartwatch right now.View Deal

Appliances

Lowest price Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo T8 AIVI | AU$899 on Amazon (save AU$400) The smartest robot vacuum money can buy is pretty darn powerful. It's got a long battery life, three levels of suction power and is able to mop your floors too. It's down to its lowest price yet of AU$899. But hurry, as this offer ends at 11:59pm on Friday, November 27.View Deal

Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo 920 | AU$589 on Amazon (save AU$310) While not quite as smart as its T8 cousin, the Ozmo 920 is a pretty capable robot vacuum. This little gizmo is best suited to hard floors as it doesn't quite have the power to clean carpets, but it'll still do a good job on less messy homes. It'll also mop if you need it to. Available for AU$589 from Amazon, this is a one-day offer only, ending at 11:59pm on Friday, November 27.View Deal

Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute+ | AU$849 at Dyson (save AU$250) Shipping with two cleaner heads, and seven additional tools, this package is well worth every penny you pay for it. Particularly since it comes with a very respectable 60-minute runtime, a large bin and a lot of suction power. This vacuum was cheaper earlier in the week, but AU$250 off this V10 Absolute+ is still fantastic.View Deal

Dyson Cyclone V10 Motorhead | AU$799 at Dyson (save AU$100) AU$100 off on a premium Dyson handstick shouldn't be scoffed at. It makes the V10 Motorhead a touch more affordable – the same price as the older V8 Animal in fact. While Dyson will likely host its own Black Friday sale later this week, there's no guarantee every single model will be discounted. So if you don't want to miss out, then this handstick with 60-minutes runtime and 30% more suction than the V8 is down to AU$799.View Deal

Dyson V8 Absolute | AU$649 at Dyson (save AU$250) What we love about this handstick is that it comes with several additional tools, one of which is an angle attachment that lets you get under low-lying furniture. Admittedly the bin is a tad small (only 0.54L) but you get up to 40 minutes of fade-free power, and two suction settings to suit your needs.View Deal

Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Link | AU$549 at Dyson (save AU$250) Stay cool in summer, warm in winter and breathe easy all year round with one of the best appliances from Dyson. Three functions from the one device, and a AU$250 saving to boot – need we say more?View Deal

Instant Pot Duo Nova | from AU$99.90 (RRP from AU$189; save 47%) Fry, sauté, make rice, slow cook, steam or just make yoghurt – this multi-purpose pressure cooker is a must-have for anyone who loves to whip up a feast but doesn't have the time to potter around. And with 47% off the RRP, that's a whopper deal right there! Christmas gift perhaps?View Deal

PC hardware & accessories

RAVPower 20000mAh 60W PD Power Bank | AU$63.99 at Amazon (was AU$89.99, save AU$26) Everyone needs a powerbank, or maybe even two. Even more so when it is $29% off, and includes free delivery. The 20,000 mAh capacity will charge most phones 3 or 4 times over. It has a USB type A port, and can also charge a USB C laptop at up to 60W. The power bank also handles QC fast charging up to 18W. View Deal

VAVA USB C 8 in 1 HUB with 4K HDMI | AU$39.99 at Amazon (was AU$56.99, save AU$17) Free delivery is included too, which makes this 30% off deal even better. This HUB includes 100W PD charging, Ethernet, SD card reader, USB 3.0 and HDMI out. Just what your USB C equipped laptop needs. View Deal

Gigabyte Radeon RX 5600 XT GAMING OC V2 6GB Video Card| AU$391.20 at Mwave (was AU$489, save AU$98) 20% off a shiny new GPU, AND Bonus Godfall and World of Warcraft Shadowlands via Redemption? Oh yeah, that's a solid buy for your new gaming PC. Or maybe just an early Christmas present.View Deal

MSI Mag Coreliquid 240R Liquid CPU Cooler | AU$149 at Mwave (was AU$199, save AU$50) Don't have room for air cooling, or need the extra capacity? Grab the funky RGB LED equipped MSI Mag Coreliquid for 25% off. It has some cool features such as putting the pump in the radiator, an having a rotatable blockhead. It's compatible with most recent CPUs (don't forget to double check!) and is just want your new PC build needs.View Deal

Corsair A500 Dual Fan CPU Cooler | AU$89 from Mwave (was AU$129, save AU$40) A powerful dual fan CPU cooler for 31% off is just what your PC needs coming into summer. It's compatible with most recent CPUs from AMD and Intel, and uses direct contact heat pipes. At a max of 36 dBA it's also nice and quiet. And don't forget, it's backed by a long 5 year warranty.View Deal

Logitech Z607 5.1 Surround Sound Speaker System | AU$149 from Mwave (was AU$189, save AU$40) Need a sweet 5.1 surround sound upgrade for your TV or computer? 21% off the Logitech Z607 is as good as excuse as any for an upgrade. The speaker system is rated for 80 watts RMS (160 Watts peak) and has Bluetooth and an FM radio built in. As always, check out our review.View Deal

Logitech MK270R Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo | AU$39 from Mwave (was AU$55, save AU$16) Spilled your coffee in your keyboard one too many times? Or does your cat/dog/child keep chewing the cables? Either way, the affordable but reliable Logitech MK270R is the answer. It's 2.4GHz wireless for a 10m range, and will last over a year before you need to change the batteries. View Deal

Intel BOXNUC7i5BNH i5 Barebones kit | AU$339 at Mwave (RRP AU$629, save AU$290) While often available for under the RRP, this AU$339 is a solid deal. The NUC is a great middle of the road option, with a capable Dual Core i5 7260U CPU that can boost to 3.4GHz. Importantly it has an HDMI port and supports 4K output. You do of course need to add RAM and an SSD, but luckily there are plenty of bargains around with now. View Deal

Aerocool Bolt RGB ATX Mid-Tower Case | AU$45 from MWave (was AU$79, save AU$34) Building your self a gaming PC for Christmas? At 43% off, the Aercool Bolt saves enough cash for an upgrade to more RAM, or maybe even a better GPU. Plus it has some funky RGB lighting going on. View Deal

Netgear RAX20 AX1800 WiFi 6 Router | AU$199 from MWave (was AU$259, save AU$59) Do you need WiFi 6? Maybe. Do you want it? Most definitely. And 23% off means now is the time to upgrade. The RAX20 is 1.5x faster than a comparable AC router, and is designed to give high throughput for multiple devices at once. View Deal

Philips 272E1CA 27" Curved IPS FreeSync monitor | AU$199 from MWave (was AU$289, save AU$90) There's something special about a curved screen, even if not everyone loves it. But when it costs under 200 beans for 27 inches, has a 1080P resolution, IPS panel, who can say no? The monitor also has a 75Hz resfresh rate, 4ms response time and AMD FreeSync, so makes for decent gaming too. View Deal

Seagate BarraCuda 510 250GB NVMe M.2 SSD | $49 at MWave (was $68, save $19) 28% off and the deal includes free shipping! For those who need an NVMe M.2 SSD, look no further. The PCIe G3 SSD uses TLC memory and can hit 3,100 MB/s reading and 1.200 MB/s writing. Or for double your fun, the larger 500GB model is AU$99, which is a still decent 16% off. View Deal

Antec NeoECO Classic 650W 80+ Bronze PSU | AU$79.20 from MWave (was AU$99, save AU$20.80) Building a gaming PC, or just need a new PSU? The Antec NeoECO has plenty of power a mid-range gaming PC without breaking the budget. Especially at 20% off. Or grab the Antec NeoECO 550W for AU$8 less, and also 20% off.View Deal

G.Skill Ripjaws V 16GB (2x 8GB) 3600MHz DDR4 |AU$89 at MWave (was AU$129, save AU$40) 31% off 16GB of decently fast DDR4 RAM is a win in our book. If you want to save a bit of money, and can deal with slightly slower RAM, the G.Skill Aegis 8GB 3200MHz DDR4 is just AU$35, making it 50% off the original AU$69 price. Question is, what will you spend your savings on?View Deal

STM Swift Laptop Bag for 15 to 16" Devices | $12 at MWave (was $25, save $13) Who doesn't love affordable laptop protection? The Swift takes your 15.6" laptop, is nicely padded and has a bunch of extra internal and external pockets. It also has a luggage pass through, and is backed by a limited lifetime warranty. View Deal

Seagate 10TB Expansion Desktop USB drive (STEB10000400) | AU$252 (RRP AU$365, save AU$113) Need to add a heap of storage to your PC or Mac quickly? This desktop USB drive will net you a monstrous 10TB in one pop to store movies, music, photos and anything else you desire, and at an amazingly low price for this amount of space. USB drives of this capacity typically cost AU$380 or more at Aussie retailers, so this deal (which ships from Amazon US) is a downright steal.View Deal

Software & misc

Adobe Creative Cloud All Apps subscription | AU$58.29p/m (was AU$76.79p/m, save AU$18p/m) Adobe's 'All Apps' subscription for Creative Cloud gets you access to almost every program from the design giant's line up, including Photoshop, InDesign, Premiere Pro, Illustrator, Acrobat, Dreamweaver... and most of their sister and companion apps. Plus, there's a huge library of royalty-free stock image and video assets you can use in your creations via Adobe Stock. For Singles Day, Adobe is knocking 24% off the regular subscription price.View Deal

Iolo System Mechanic | AU$39.96 per year (was AU$49.95, save AU$9.99) We recently reviewed the latest version of Iolo's long-serving PC optimisation suite for Windows and awarded it 4.5/5, finding its system scanning and cleanup tools worked well, and it even provided a slight performance boost on our test machine. You can currently save AU$10 on a 1-year subscription.View Deal

Echo Auto | AU$49 at Amazon (was AU$79, save AU$30) Yep, add Alexa for to your car. Not convinced, even at 38% off, with free delivery? Read our coverage here, but the gist is you get all that voice control Alexa goodness via Bluetooth in your car. View Deal

Seasonic Wowstick 0X Electric Screwdriver | AU$22 from MWave (was AU$39, save AU$17) Anyone who builds PCs, or just tinkers with precision electronics needs an electric screwdriver in their life. If you are on the fence, then 43% off the Seasonic Wowstick makes it worth a try. The Wowstick uses AAA batteries so is super slim in the hand and it comes with a range of driver tips. View Deal

When and what is Black Friday 2020?

For those who don’t already know, Black Friday is the Friday immediately following the Thanksgiving holiday in the US. This is also when American retailers start their Christmas shopping season and the sale is based around “doorbusters” – discounts so impressive that bargain-crazed shoppers would break down doors to get their hands on discounted items even before the shops would open.

Thankfully, with online shopping now a routine affair, and with social distancing rules in place, shoppers will have the opportunity to visit brick-and-mortar stores this year to snag a bargain as well.

The actual Black Friday date shifts each year, although the day of the week – Friday – stays constant. And, like last year, the sale comes round late in November 2020. This year, the deals bonanza is officially on November 27 – less than a month away from Christmas.

However, the Black Friday sale isn’t just for a single day. For the last couple of years, the sale has kicked off about two days before the actual date and goes on till the following Monday, or Cyber Monday. So you’ll have the opportunity to shop for almost a week, provided retailers are able to keep up with the demand.

Let’s also take a little Black Friday history lesson: the first known mention of Black Friday related to this shopping experience was in November 1951, when the journal Factory Management and Maintenance used it to describe people calling in sick the day after Thanksgiving so they could have an extra day off work. At the same time, US police was using the phrases “Black Friday” and “Black Saturday” to describe the horrendous traffic that crowded the streets at the beginning of the pre-Christmas shopping season. In 1961 there was a movement from the local governments to change the shopping season to “Big Friday” and “Big Saturday”, but it clearly never caught on.

Difference between Black Friday and Cyber Monday

There was a time, especially in the US, when Black Friday meant physically going to a brick-and-mortar store to shop, mostly to shake off the turkey sweats, while Cyber Monday was exclusively for online deals. Now, however, there’s barely any difference since most deals offered through the November sale period are available online.

As an online sale, Cyber Monday is obviously a more recent development, coming after the advent of the internet and e-commerce. It traditionally marks the point when people realised they needed to get a wriggle on and start buying Christmas presents.

Another point of difference that’s more valid in the US than anywhere else is that Black Friday was traditionally more about electronics and other high-ticket items, while Cyber Monday was more about lifestyle goods. Nowadays, though, they’re all just one big smooshed-together shopping spree over an entire week.

Top Black Friday deals from last year

Nintendo Switch Lite | AU$329 AU$279 on Amazon Australia Not the jaw-dropping price we'd liked to have seen but AU$50 off the smaller handheld Switch console was an excellent – and a very popular – bargain during Black Friday 2019. And we're fully expecting a similar price drop, if not a more drastic one.

HP Envy x2 2-in-1 | AU$1,899 AU$1,299 on eBay It was one of the better laptop offers that we saw last year during Black Friday. So if you find yourself in need of an upgrade – and didn't manage to score a big discount during EOFY 2020 – November might give you the opportunity to snag a great laptop for less.

Sony 49-inch X70G 4K smart TV | AU$1,199 AU$845 on Amazon 4K smart tellies don't come cheap but their prices have been dropping like flies lately. So if you think you'd like to upgrade your home entertainment system with a new TV, then hang on till Black Friday 2020 and you could get yourself a Sony 4K smart TV at a relatively affordable three-figure price point.

Apple iPhone XS 256GB | AU$1,829 AU$1,429 at JB Hi-Fi It's not very often you can score a decent discount on an Apple product. While we're not expecting the iPhone 12 range to see discounts this year, but if this iPhone XS with AU$400 off is anything to go by, then it's possible to score a newer iPhone 11 with a similar (or better) discount.

Sony WH-1000XM3 | AU$549 AU$340.20 on eBay We have seen these popular – and excellent – noise cancelling cans drop lower than that Black Friday price, but chances are you could get one of these for cheaper this year as the next-gen WH-1000XM4 has just been launched. In fact, it wouldn't surprise us in the least if we saw a discount on the new, upgraded headphones as well.

UE Megaboom 3 | AU$299 AU$199 on Amazon Normally, these amazing Bluetooth speakers see a discount of about AU$50, but Black Friday means you can get big sound for even less – AU$100 less to be precise, if the 2019 price is anything to go by. We're not expecting the price to fall further this year but we can hope...

Google Home Mini | AU$79 AU$39 at JB Hi-Fi Black Friday is also a great time to get your smart home setup upgraded... or started. Smart speakers and smart displays will likely be heavily discounted again, and it won't just be Google's devices. You'll also find Amazon Echo speakers available for much less too, if Alexa is how you'd prefer to roll.

Dyson V11 Absolute | AU$1,199 AU$1,079 at The Good Guys There's a new Dyson V11 in town – the Dyson V11 Outsize. And there's a good chance it could be discounted this Black Friday. The best part is you won't necessarily need to buy it from a retailer either, as Dyson will be discounting and selling its own products directly. So if you've been lusting after one of the company's really good vacuum cleaners, then Black Friday 2020 will be your chance to save on one of them.

Deals to expect during Black Friday 2020

There is no way the Black Friday bandwagon will slow down this year. In fact, we fully expect it to outdo last year’s performance despite the current global situation. What we’re hoping is that retailers extend their deals for a longer period of time to entice shoppers.

In fact, some retailers in the UK and US have been offering to ‘future price match’ during Black Friday, meaning consumers could buy something on, say, day one of the sale and know that if the price dropped later, they could reclaim the difference. While that hasn't happened in Australia yet, we’re hoping it might catch on soon.

What did, however, happen was the discounted price were being offered on laybys as well, especially on high-ticket items. This offer was so tempting that our Australian cameras editor ended up paying a small deposit on an entirely new kit – camera body, lenses, filters and all – on Black Friday, but paid the full Black Friday price when she picked it all up in the third week of December, long after the sale had ended.

As Black Friday gains in popularity in Australia,more retailers than ever are joining the bandwagon and offering greater discounts. And with competition between retailers gaining momentum, we saw Black Friday go from being a single-day event prior to 2015 to being spread over an entire week in 2019.

With Amazon firmly established in Australia, the competition has gotten fiercer. This means local retailers will be scrambling to sell more and possibly offer higher discounts.

While it’s hard to predict what could happen this year, here are some safe bets:

After its debut Black Friday sale in 2018, Amazon Australia will make sure its own devices get a rather juicy price cut – so keep an eye out for the Echo smart home devices and Kindle ereaders

Alongside Amazon, other retailers like eBay and JB Hi-Fi will push hard on sales

You’ll want to hold off buying a new computer as laptops always get a big discount

It will be a great time to upgrade your home entertainment system with prices on TVs and sound bars likely to be slashed

You should definitely find some great deals on some of the best headphones

Cameras, in all forms, will have savings firmly in their sights

Where can I find the best Black Friday deals?

How does TechRadar prepare for Black Friday? (Image credit: Shutterstock) Black Friday is one of the most important times of the year for TechRadar to help our readers – we spend weeks ahead of the big day (or weekend) making sure the whole site is ready for people looking for the information they need to make the right buying choice. Whether that's knowing which is the best laptop, TV or iPad, or just seeing great deals for them through our Hawk price comparison widget, we've got everything you need to know.

We’re expecting that the best deals will be found surrounding the actual Black Friday date – as ever, our advice is to know your budget going in, set a maximum price you’re willing to pay (having done the research to know what sort of prices your desired tech has been at throughout the year) and stick to it.

Homework really helps. Some retailers up prices from August through to October so they can offer supposedly amazing discounts on Black Friday, so it's worth keeping an eye on the prices of items you want ahead of time.

They’re particularly prevalent in expensive consumer electronics such as TVs or laptops with product numbers rather than names, with products that were dropped down to a great bargain price suddenly being pushed back to their RRP again.

It’s also a very good idea to be flexible: for example, if you fancy a Samsung UHD TV, it’s best to think about the features you want rather than a specific model number: the BRV553ABD34-82C-9218-X may not be discounted on Black Friday 2020, but an almost identical set with the specification you want probably will be. So do your research on what matters and we’ll do our best to give you the right comparison needed.

However, don’t be fooled into thinking that something that looks like a five star set is the same but cheaper – certain elements (often with regards to screen quality or image processing) won’t be as high quality to achieve that lower price point.

And, not to be too self-promoting (OK, a little bit, but we really put the effort in here) but TechRadar’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals pages are really worth keeping an eye on if you’re looking for the very best deals in tech. Bookmark this page and it’ll be populated with all the best Black Friday deals come November – you won’t even need to search it out!

Are Black Friday deals real?

Generally speaking, yes – although there are two kinds of deals. The first has been pre-agreed between brands/retailers and suppliers, so they’re not as off-the-cuff as you might expect. The other is sudden price drops, whether that’s an algorithm working out the best way to attract users to buy (as brands like Amazon often will) or just the big names price-matching one another.

As with any sales, you’ll see a mix of genuine bargains, discounted end-of-line stock and mysterious things found in the back of a warehouse somewhere.

Am I protected when I buy during Black Friday?

Yes. In Australia, anything you buy from a company online is covered by a wealth of consumer protection legislation which gives you the same rights as with any other online purchase.

Unfortunately, Black Friday brings out the scammers as well as the sellers. So be wary of unsolicited emails or links to deals on social media, no matter how legitimate they look: anything asking for card details or login details may be a scam. Phishing sites do big business on Black Friday, so be extra suspicious – and if you’re on a PC, make sure your security software is up to date. Many security suites automatically block known scam sites.