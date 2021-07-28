Optus is a solid choice for your NBN provider. It’s historically performed well in the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission’s (ACCC) broadband reporting, often achieving the highest average download speed among the telco’s monitored.

It’s plans have actually become a little more complex than they used to be, and that’s because you can tailor your plan to suit your needs, whether you want a modem with 4G backup or optimisation for online gaming. These perks often come at a steeper price than your average NBN plan though, so check out the speed you’re after using the links below:

Noteworthy Optus NBN deals

Optus’ high-speed NBN plans are currently available with a small monthly discount, which is something we haven’t seen from the telco in quite some time. Here’s what’s available when you sign up to an Optus NBN plan:

Best Optus NBN plans

Optus NBN 50 plan

The best option for most people

Optus | NBN 50 | Unlimited data | No lock-in contract | AU$79p/m With Optus’ NBN 50 plan, you’ll get unlimited data and typical download speeds of 50Mbps for AU$79 a month. While this NBN 50 plan does sit at the pricier end of the market, it’s a well-performing service with a few variations available. The ‘Everyday’ plan comes with the telco’s modem with 4G backup, while a ‘Gamer’ plan comes with an Asus gaming modem, a static IP and optimisation for gaming. There’s also the ‘Ultimate’ plan, which is AU$10 extra a month and comes with extras to keep all your devices secure online. Stick with Optus over 36 months and you won’t have to pay for the modem (AU$252 for the Everyday plan and AU$504 for the Gamer plan). Total minimum cost (Everyday): AU$331 (includes modem) | Total cost for first year: AU$948 Total minimum cost (Gamer): AU$583 (includes modem) | Total cost for first year: AU$948 • See more: Best NBN 50 plansView Deal

Optus NBN 100 plan

For large households who want fast downloads and 4K streaming

Optus | NBN 100 | Unlimited data | No lock-in contract | AU$89p/m (first 6 months, then AU$99p/m) Competition is tighter in the NBN 100 tier, and Optus has dropped the price of its plan down to AU$89 a month for the first six months. Once the initial discount ends though, your plan will jump to AU$99 each billing, which is at the higher end. Again, you’ll have the choice between the standard ‘Everyday’ plan which comes with Optus’ modem with 4G backup, or the ‘Gamer’ plan which comes with a bunch of optimisations for online gaming. An extra AU$10 a month will get you the ‘Ultimate’ plan, which comes with security features to keep your devices secure. Optus quotes a typical evening speed of 100Mbps in the evening hours, and if you stick with the telco over 36 months, you can keep the modem for free. Total minimum cost (Everyday): AU$341 (includes modem) | Total cost for first year: AU$1,128 Total minimum cost (Gamer): AU$593 (includes modem) | Total cost for first year: AU$1,128 • See more: Best NBN 100 plansView Deal

Optus NBN 250 plan

Lightning-quick broadband for a high-demand household

Optus | NBN 250 | Unlimited data | No lock-in contract | AU$104p/m (first 6 months, then AU$134p/m) Keeping up with the competition, Optus has also cut the price of its NBN 250 plan. For your first six months, you’ll pay a reduced rate of AU$104 a month before it raises to the standard pricing of AU$134 each billing. You can feel fairly confident going with Optus – the plan comes with typical download speeds of 215Mbps, which is above average for the tier. You can choose between the ‘Everyday’ and ‘Gamer’ options to tweak the plan to your needs, and the ‘Ultimate’ plan is also available on this tier for an extra AU$10 a month. While the plan comes with no lock-in contract, you will need to pay out the cost of your modem if you leave before a 36-month term. Only available to fibre-to-the-premise (FTTP) and select hybrid fibre coaxial (HFC) households. Total minimum cost (Everyday): AU$356 (includes modem) | Total cost for first year: AU$1,428 Total minimum cost (Gamer): AU$608 (includes modem) | Total cost for first year: AU$1,428 • See more: Best NBN 250 plansView Deal

Optus NBN 1000 plan

The fastest broadband there is, if it’s available in your area

Optus | NBN 1000 | Unlimited data | No lock-in contract | AU$124p/m (first 6 months, then AU$154p/m) Optus’ NBN 1000 comes at a premium, but luckily it comes with a discount for your first six months. You’ll initially pay AU$124 a month for this plan, before it bumps up to the standard pricing of AU$154 after the first half-year. Typical evening speeds clock in at 250Mbps, which is dwarfed by Telstra with its equivalent plan quoting 700Mbps. Still, you get good choices here. The ‘Everyday’ and ‘Gamer’ options let you tweak the plan to suit your needs, while the ‘Ultimate’ plan is also available for AU$10 extra a month. Whichever you choose, keep in mind you’ll need to pay out the cost of your modem if you leave before a 36-month term. Available to FTTP and HFC connections. Total minimum cost (Everyday): AU$376 (includes modem) | Total cost for first year: AU$1,668 Total minimum cost (Gamer): AU$628 (includes modem) | Total cost for first year: AU$1,668 • See more: Best NBN 1000 plansView Deal

Compare all Optus NBN plans

Optus NBN FAQ

What is the cheapest Optus NBN plan? Optus has recently increased the prices across all its NBN plans by an extra AU$4 a month. So now, the cheapest plan you can get from Optus is its NBN 50 plan for AU$79 a month. Beyond that, you’ll pay AU$99 a month for NBN 100, AU$134 a month for NBN 250 and AU$154 a month for NBN 1000.

Does Optus provide NBN? Optus has a good variety of options when it comes to getting your internet. An NBN connection is the most popular, and it’s proven to be a reliable service, given its consistently good performance in the ACCC’s broadband reporting. But there are also 4G and 5G home internet options on the table, and Optus offers some of the best wireless broadband in Australia. These could be a better option for you if the NBN cabling in your area isn’t up to scratch. 4G and 5G wireless also lets you take your internet with you, so it’s a good option if you’re often on the road.

How do I contact Optus NBN? Optus offers help online, through its app or over the phone. It’s online messaging service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, while its phone hours vary depending on what you need help with. To see a full list of numbers and support services, head to the Optus website.

Can I get Optus Sport? Optus Sport is included at no extra cost for as long as you stay connected to one of the telco’s NBN plans. It’s particularly good for football fans, as it includes streams for the Premier League, the Euros and others live and on-demand.

How to check if Optus NBN is down If you’re experiencing an outage with your Optus NBN, you’ll first want to figure out if it's just you, or if it’s down for everyone. Optus has a service status page you can check as your first port of call, though you’ll need to use your phone, or another device with its own connection to visit the page. If Optus’ own website is down, we’d recommend checking the independent site Down Detector. For further help, we have a dedicated guide to NBN outages.