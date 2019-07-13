Prime Day AirPods sale: the Apple earbuds get an all-too rare price cut

Walmart is competing with the upcoming Amazon Prime Day sale with steep discounts on TVs, laptops, appliances, and more. They are also giving a rare price cut on the latest model Apple AirPods. You can get the 2019 AirPods and its charging case on sale for $144.99. That's a $14 discount and the best price round for the truly wireless earbuds.

The 2nd-generation AirPods come with a charging case that provides up to 24 hours of battery life and up to three hours of talk time on a single charge. The earbuds include Apple's new H1 headphone chip for ultra-fast pairing and seamless connectivity. The H1 chip also allows you to use your voice to ask Siri questions so you can skip songs, turn up the volume and make calls completely hands-free.



Discounts on the latest model AirPods are extremely rare, and this is the best price we've found for the wireless earbuds. Unlike Amazon, you don't have to be a member to shop Walmart's Prime Day deals, and you'll also receive free two-day shipping.

Prime Day AirPods deal:

