Time is running out to get this exclusive NordVPN Cyber Monday deal

Between staring in disbelief at the calendar and trying to figure out where you put all your winter sweaters, it’s sometimes a challenge to capitalize on the slew of Black Friday offers being rolled out for 2023. So, if you woke up today and realized that the Black Friday weekend is nearly over, don’t despair—Cyber Monday is in full swing, and there’s one VPN deal in particular that you won’t want to miss.

NordVPN is, quite frankly, stealing the show this year, with 69% off its 2-year plan. That means you can try one of the best VPNs on the market for just $2.99 a month, and get an extra three months of coverage for free. I’ve constantly got my eye on the VPN world, and all its major players, and I’ve never seen NordVPN unveil an offer like this.

It gets better, too. TechRadar (and our sister site, Tom’s Guide) has joined forces with NordVPN to help you send off 2023 in style. You’ll get a free Amazon gift card (worth $10, $20, or $30 depending on the plan you pick) that you can spend on anything you like—a gift for a friend, your in-laws, or your good self. I won’t judge.

Sound good? You’ll want to act fast—this huge Cyber Monday VPN deal is only available until November 29th, 2023.

Deal ends December 29th NordVPN: 69% off + a free Amazon gift card

NordVPN is a huge name in the world of VPNs (and you've probably come across a YouTube sponsorship or two), and one of my personal favorite services. It's lightning-fast, unblocks everything, and is offering one of the best Cyber Monday deals I've seen in ages.

Which NordVPN plan should I pick?

The honest answer here is that it depends on a few factors—what features are a must-have, and what’s your budget?

Most people will stick with NordVPN’s Standard plan, which is a steal at $2.99 a month and will bag you a $10 Amazon gift card. NordVPN is incredibly easy to use, no matter which device you install it on, and ensures that your personal information (like logins and bank details) doesn’t end up in the hands of snoopers or cyber criminals—which is doubly important at this time of year when we’re all doing a lot of online shopping.

NordVPN is also the fastest VPN I’ve ever tested. It managed to max out my connection line during my most recent review, and can keep up with any HD streaming you have planned for the holiday season. So, whether you want to catch up on what’s new on Netflix, revisit old favorites on Amazon Prime, or browse the best of British on BBC iPlayer, NordVPN has your back.

Fancy learning more? Head on over to my in-depth NordVPN review to see why it's my #1 Netflix VPN.

If you’re looking for a little something extra, NordVPN’s Plus plan includes NordPass, the service’s very own password manager. This handy tool is a lifesaver if you’re constantly logging in and out of social media accounts and other services, and will remember all of those complex passwords for you. Opt for the Plus plan at $3.99 a month, and you’ll get a $20 Amazon gift card that’s yours to keep.

Finally, for those wanting to splash out, there’s the NordVPN Complete plan. This is the crown jewel, and comes with access to NordPass and 1TB of NordLocker cloud storage. NordLocker gives you a super-secure place to store all those digital mementos, important documents, and super-secret files (AKA those holiday snaps from 2017). Pick up a Complete plan for $4.99 a month and you’ll receive a shiny $30 Amazon gift card.

Regardless of the NordVPN plan you end up going for, you’ll be covered by a 30-day money-back guarantee—which is plenty of time to put the VPN through its paces and check out all of its features, before committing for the long haul.

There’s really never been a better time to snag a NordVPN subscription, especially if you’ve been on the fence previously—but remember, this mind-boggling deal ends on November 29, 2023.

