ExpressVPN for Netflix: does it work, how good is it and where to start

What makes Netflix so appealing is the fact that its library is full of TV shows, documentaries, and movies that you can watch instantly on your television, laptop, tablet PC, smartphone, or a different connected device.

But unfortunately, some Netflix content is only available to watch in certain geographic regions or countries. At the time of writing this included Superbad on Netflix US, Citizen Kane on Netflix Canada, Fawlty Towers on Netflix UK, American Gangster on Netflix Australia, and Dead Poets Society on Netflix South Korea.

Is there a way around this? The answer to that question is yes. By using ExpressVPN for Netflix, you can circumvent geo-restrictions and access international Netflix libraries. That makes using a VPN especially useful if you travel abroad and want to watch all your favorite TV shows and movies as though you were still at home.

Of course, if you’ve not used one of these services before, you are probably questioning how this works, whether or not ExpressVPN can unblock the Netflix content you want to watch, and how to get started. Read on to find out.

What can I do with ExpressVPN for Netflix?

For many people, the biggest appeal of VPNs is their ability to bypass geo-restrictions and unblock online content globally. Naturally, they’re perfect tools for anyone who spends a lot of their time streaming content on Netflix.

ExpressVPN, in particular, is excellent for streaming because it offers more than 3,000 networks across some 90 countries. By connecting to one of these international servers, you can access the Netflix libraries of many different countries worldwide.

So, if you travel to another country for work-related reasons or simply on holiday, you can easily stream movies and TV shows in the Netflix library of the country you’re visiting. Additionally, you’ll be able to use ExpressVPN to unblock TV shows, movies, and other streaming content only released in a certain region of the world.

ExpressVPN for Netflix: does it work?

If you’re thinking about signing up for a VPN service, the question at the front of your mind is probably whether or not it works with Netflix. Given that ExpressVPN tops our charts as the best Netflix VPN out there, the answer to that question is yes.

In our ExpressVPN review, we were impressed with its ability to unblock different Netflix libraries worldwide. We tested five ExpressVPN server locations in total, and each of them unblocked Netflix. What’s also worth mentioning is that ExpressVPN works admirably with other streaming services, including Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, Disney Plus, and YouTube.

Of course, there are other factors that define the best streaming VPNs - in particular, speed. Luckily, ExpressVPN delivers fast speeds for streaming. When we tested ExpressVPN on a 600Mbps US line, it reached excellent speeds of between 200Mbps and 250Mbps. You can also switch between different protocols via the ExpressVPN app, which can help to improve speeds overall - especially now that you can use its impressive proprietary Lightway protocol.

Is using ExpressVPN for Netflix legal?

A common question many people ask when considering a VPN is whether or not these services are legal to use. In most countries, VPNs are legal and can be used for accessing streaming services like Netflix.

But in countries like Russia and China, which are known for their tough online censorship laws, using a VPN is forbidden. Fortunately, the reality is that most people won’t need to worry about VPNs being illegal.

Despite this, streaming companies such as Netflix take an entirely different view on VPNs because their use causes concerns around rights. In its terms and conditions, Netflix is clear on the fact that using a VPN to access its platform is prohibited. Here’s an extract from its user policy:

“You also agree not to circumvent, remove, alter, deactivate, degrade or thwart any of the content protections in the Netflix service; use any robot, spider, scraper or other automated means to access the Netflix service... We may terminate or restrict your use of our service if you violate these Terms of Use or are engaged in illegal or fraudulent use of the service.”

Over the past few years, Netflix has tightened up on VPNs and continues to take steps to prevent their usage. But ExpressVPN, along with other top VPNs, offers consistent access to Netflix and is always expanding its network of streaming-ready servers.

How to use ExpressVPN for Netflix

Unless you’ve accessed a VPN service before, you might be wondering how to use ExpressVPN for accessing Netflix. Thankfully, you’ll be happy to learn that it’s straightforward.

All you need to do is choose an ExpressVPN subscription, create an account, download and install the official ExpressVPN app on your streaming device of choice, sign in to your ExpressVPN account, set up the app (if you haven’t already done so), connect to a VPN server in the country where you want to access Netflix, and then head to Netflix.

For example, if you’d like to stream Netflix on your iPhone or iPad, you’ll want to download the ExpressVPN iOS app from the App Store. And should you want to watch a movie or TV show on Netflix Australia, you’ll need to connect to an Australian VPN server.

Something to remember is that ExpressVPN provides 24/7 support and a dedicated support page on its website. So, if you experience any problems accessing Netflix via ExpressVPN, you can get expert help right around the clock.