Acer Iconia Tab A210

Although it's still the iPad and, to some extent Samsung's Galaxy lineup of tablets that grab the headlines, the future looks brightest for good value 10-inch tablets. The Google Nexus is perhaps the front runner for now, but Acer's Iconia A210 - a 10.1-inch tablet recently upgraded and now running an updated Android 4.1 Jelly Bean OS - is a great value effort that deserves a second look.
As well as some half-decent speakers, the A210 comes with a very handy USB slot - something that will make life very easy for those who download a lot of video. Who needs complicated cloud-based apps and home networking antics when a USB slot will do the same jobs faster and more reliably?
Shipping with 16GB of storage (an 8GB version is also available), the A210 also has a microSD card slot - though it's hidden from view - and a 1280 x 800 pixel resolution IPS LCD screen that's just hi-res enough to show HD footage. Still, with even seven-inch tablets like the Google Nexus 7 and Samsung Galaxy Tab 2 7.0 having the same resolution despite being many times smaller in terms of screen real estate, that must be judged poor value.