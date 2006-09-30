Epson Stylus Photo R220 review

Basic to the point of austerity but does boast very accurate colour rendition

When it was launched, the R220 was a real bargain. However, prices of other models have dropped significantly, making the R220 look almost dear, considering its lack of direct printing facilities; you don't even get a PictBridge port.

Like its rival photo printers, mono text printing is distinctly poor, but the R220's main strength is that it delivers superbly accurate colour rendition and very realistic skin tones.

It's still cheaper than its competitors, but running costs are fairly expensive, even despite the R220 having individually replaceable cartridges for all six inks. Matthew Richards