This Epson printer deal in the Amazon Prime Day sale isn't just cheap - it'll save you money on ink too
The best-selling EcoTank ET-2800 gets a nice discount, and I love that you won't need to keep buying expensive cartridges
It's the final few hours of Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days, and we've found one home office essential you won't want to miss: the Epson EcoTank ET-2800 cartridge-free all-in-one printer is now $180 (was $240) at Amazon.
The Epson EcoTank ET-2800 will wirelessly print, scan, and copy, with speeds of around 5 pages per minute, which is about average for many of the best home printers. This deal also bundles in four free bottles of color ink, which should last you up to the two years.
In my experience, ink tank printers like the EcoTank ET-2800 are a great choice for anyone looking to cut down on running costs. They offer all the benefits of an inkjet printer, but with cheaper refills.
See, you don't need to keep buying cartridges or toners. Instead, the printer can be refilled with ink bottles, which is much more cost-effective. And for me, Epson are a standout in the field here.
Today's top Epson EcoTank ET-2800 deal
The ET-2800 from Epson is a refillable ink tank model that keeps costs low using ink bottles over inkjet cartridges and laser toners. This model is a good pick for those printing photos, documents, and smaller, more casual print runs in the home and home office. It even includes two years' of ink free in the box.
Also consider: More Epson EcoTank printer deals
This is an upgrade over the ET-2800 that's quicker to print (9ppm in color, 18ppm mono) and with up to three years' free ink included. It also boasts features like automatic double-sided printing and scanning, and an automatic document feeder, making it much more suitable for a dedicated home office set-up.
The Epson EcoTank Photo ET-8500 is designed for photo printing with higher resolutions and six ink tanks for greater color coverage. Speeds are good, hitting color print speeds of 12ppm (and 16ppm mono). Features include scan and copy capabilities and double-sided printing.
