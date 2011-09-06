Cooler Master Hyper 612S

Like a child stuffed full of fizzy drink and sweets by a malevolent anti-Jamie Oliver, Cooler Master is going hyper, at least with its latest Hyper 612S CPU air coolers.

As far as air coolers go, the Hyper 612S certainly ticks all of our must-have boxes, with six 6mm heatpipes running through a solid copper base and up the chunky 140mm tall aluminium-fanned heatsink array.

Cooler Master could be trying to cover its own back by describing the Hyper 612S as a silent cooling solution, but then why not?

It ships with a 1,300rpm 120mm fan that produces a mere 22dBA, but a supplied fan limiter reduces the revs to just 900rpm and a near-silent 16.1dBA.

For those seeking more cooling performance, the Hyper 612S does ship with a second fan bracket, so it can be used in a dual-fan push-pull configuration too, helping Cooler Master potentially cover all bases with a reasonably-priced CPU air cooler.