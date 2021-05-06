iCUE Infinity gaming PC review

The aesthetically-pleasing RGB lights of the iCUE Infinity doesn’t mean this gaming PC is all style over substance, as the machine’s 4K gaming performance is fantastic.

Two-minute review

SPEC SHEET Here is the iCUE Infinity Gaming PC configuration sent to TechRadar for review: CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 5900X 12-Core 3.70 GHz

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 (MSI)

RAM: 32GB

Storage: Corsair Force MP600 1TB SSD, Seagate ST2000DM 2TB HDD

Ports (front): 2 x USB 3.1, USB-C, 3.5mm audio jack

Ports (rear): 1 x USB-C, 1 x DisplayPort, 1 x HDMI, 2 x WiFi module, 4 x USB 3.1, 5 x audio jack

Connectivity: Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 3168

Weight: 30.4 pounds (13.8 kg)

Size: 9.1 x 17.8 x 18.1 inches (230 x 452 x 460 mm)

The first thing you’ll notice about CyberPower's iCUE Infinity, besides the size and bulk common for mid-tower PCs, will undoubtedly be its looks. The initially unassuming, monolith-esque Corsair iCUE 5000X RGB case springs to life when switched on, illuminating the inside of the tower with gorgeous RGB lighting, which also extends to iCUE compatible mouses and keyboards.

The tower’s side glass panel is akin to a museum display case, giving you a clean and eye-catching look at the luminous effect the RGB lighting has on the PC’s components. Corsair’s iCUE software is also installed on the system from the start, allowing you to customize the lighting with a full spectrum of colors and an array of fancy patterns and effects.

(Image credit: Corsair)

This is purely cosmetic, but will give creative folks a lot of options to play with. You can also set multiple profiles to toggle between your existing presets for when you want to mix up your color scheme.

It’s not all style over substance, though, as the real power of the iCUE Infinity is apparent when you start playing your games. Powered by Nvidia GeForce RTX and AMD Ryzen gaming tech, the iCUE Infinity can effortlessly run most high-end games in 4K while easily meeting the 60fps threshold we consider essential for gaming these days.

In many cases, we were also able to record frame rates as high as 144fps at 1080p and Ultra presets, making high refresh rate monitors like the LG UltraGear 38GN950 a perfect companion to the iCUE Infinity Gaming PC.

If you’re concerned about the amount of heat being put out by the iCUE Infinity, considering all those super powerful components, don’t be. The PC has cooling and ventilation completely sorted, with fans at the front, rear and the top of the tower paired with Corsair Hydro cooling to keep the system running efficiently even under strenuous gaming tasks. The mesh panels located at the top and front of the tower also go a long way in giving your PC room to breathe.

(Image credit: Corsair)

The iCUE Infinity is a superb PC for productivity and hobbyist activities, too, thanks to the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X processor. This not only allows for easy multitasking, but also makes the PC a perfect pick for video editing and rendering, as well as game streaming on platforms like Twitch.

As a mid-tower PC, the CyberPower iCUE Infinity Gaming PC might be a bit too bulky for some, particularly if you’re already struggling for space in your surroundings. Its size and weight are two of the only real drawbacks for the PC. Once you’ve set your machine down and got it all hooked up, moving it again can be a huge pain.

The price might also ward some customers elsewhere, with the base iCUE Infinity model setting you back an eye-watering £1,749 at the absolute minimum. Better upgrades will naturally increase that already high price.

Price and availability

The iCUE Infinity Gaming PC doesn’t come cheap, which is to be expected given the high-end components it’s equipped with. Pair that with the current global GPU shortage, and you’ll likely be expected to pay more than usual for this pre-built PC.

The base model will set you back £1,749. By default, this comes with an Intel Core i7 10th-gen processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU and 16GB of RAM, making the system a 1080p gaming beast, albeit a very expensive one.

If you want that elusive Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 in your iCUE Infinity, unlocking high frame rate 4K gaming, then expect to pay around £450 extra, and that’s before accounting for any other upgrades from the base model you wish to make.

In short, the iCUE Infinity Gaming PC is very expensive, but if you’ve got the cash, it’s a relatively hassle-free way to get your hands on those rare, high-end components, especially if you’re looking at doing a full PC upgrade anyway.

So far, the iCUE Infinity is only available for purchase in the UK, but we will update this section with US and Australian prices should the PC become available in those countries.

Design

(Image credit: Corsair)

Before you even switch the iCUE Infinity on, you’ll first - obviously - have to move it into your desired space. Our advice? Be absolutely certain where you want to keep this mid-tower PC, because you’ll likely never want to move it again.

The iCUE Infinity is both heavy and takes up a lot of real estate. That’s not uncommon for mid-towers, but if this is your first time PC purchase, the size and weight of the machine might be something you want to keep in mind.

Looking at the insides of the PC, though, is when that mid-tower size becomes justified. The large, clear glass panel gives you a perfect look at your PC’s innards. The PC’s RGB lighting feature will immediately make itself apparent, too, with a lovely multicolored wave effect as the default.

While the RGB effect is relatively subtle (it really helps to complement it with an RGB-compatible gaming keyboard and gaming mouse) which may be a letdown if you’re big into PC aesthetics. On the other hand, the subtlety is non-intrusive, meaning the iCUE Infinity can be placed reasonably anywhere without being overly glaring in your peripheral vision.

Another very impressive aspect of the build is the remarkably tidy cable management. While this is to be expected of a professionally built PC, the benefits of this will be made apparent should you wish to upgrade your iCUE Infinity in the future.

In terms of its outward appearance, the iCUE Infinity isn’t really anything to write home about. The monolithic black tower doesn’t really stand out from the crowd. Suffice to say, it’s the RGB lighting doing most of the work here in terms of pure aesthetics.

(Image credit: Corsair)

We felt that the placement of the ports could’ve been better, too. While there’s nothing out of the ordinary at the back of the machine, with all ports exactly where you might expect them to be, the ports found at the front of the PC are slightly awkward in their placement, at least at first.

Found on the top of the PC, next to the power button, are two USB 3.2 ports, one USB-C port and an audio jack for mics, headphones and speakers. While some may prefer to find their ports at the side of the PC, this does at least give you options as to whether you want to place your PC either side of you, instead of being forced into placing it based on whichever side of the machine the ports would otherwise find themselves.

Performance

Benchmarks Here’s how the iCUE Infinity performed in our suite of benchmark tests: 3DMark: Night Raid: 67,262; Fire Strike: 34,047; Time Spy: 16,604

Cinebench R20: 7,116

GeekBench 5: 1,443 (single-core); 12,116 (multi-core)

PCMark 10 (Home Test): 8,246

Total War: Three Kingdoms (1080p, Ultra): 142.9 fps; (1080p, Low): 377.3 fps

Metro Exodus (1080p, Ultra): 60.24 fps; (1080p, Low): 220.9 fps

Arguably the biggest draw of the iCUE Infinity will be its ability to handily play most games comfortably at 1080p at frame rates well over 60fps. Even better, the machine is more than capable of turning in consistent 60fps performance at 4K.

Games like Death Stranding, a game developed on the demanding Decima engine, ran superbly on the iCUE Infinity with no noticeable drops in performance at 4K Ultra settings. Similarly, Dirt 5, arguably Codemasters’ most graphically impressive game to date, turned in a fantastic performance at 4K.

In short, the iCUE Infinity is capable of running some of the most graphically intensive games out there at 4K, while keeping a consistently high frame rate. The machine also easily affords you the option to play at 1080p with an unlocked frame rate if you prefer performance over quality. That’s definitely a plus if you frequently play online multiplayer games.

That being said, the iCUE Infinity is certainly an enthusiast PC. If you’re not in the market for cutting edge 4K quality, then the base model’s RTX 3060 GPU will serve you just fine for 1080p gaming at high frame rates.

(Image credit: Corsair)

The iCUE Infinity also handles intensive tasks like ray-tracing very well. Ray-tracing is a demanding solution that maps detailed lighting onto the game world, usually allowing for realistic lighting behavior on reflective surfaces.

We noticed a significant uptick in temperature and fan speed from the PC during a Cyberpunk 2077 session with ray-tracing enabled, but it was nothing that throttled the game’s performance.

Graphical performance isn’t the only highlight of the iCUE Infinity, though, as its processing capabilities are also superb. The AMD Ryzen 9 5900X ensures that games with busy processing (such as an abundance of fancy particle effects) won’t noticeably tax the PC.

Pair this with the excellent Corsair Force MP600 SSD that offers a substantial 1TB of storage, and you’ve got a PC that will not only play games at High to Ultra settings in 4K, but also load them very quickly.

Games with hefty load times like Total War: Warhammer 2, Baldur’s Gate 3 and Final Fantasy 14 fare much better when installed on the SSD, meaning you’ll be able to squeeze out even more actual play time in the long run.

Should I buy the iCUE Infinity?

Buy it if...

You want a top-notch gaming PC

If you’re in the market for a brand new PC that ticks all the 4K gaming boxes, the iCUE Infinity is a great way to access that, especially considering it’s equipped with elusive components like the RTX 3080.

You love the RGB aesthetic

While not overly flashy compared to other PCs, the iCUE Infinity’s customizable RGB-laden components are eye-catching without being overly intrusive to your peripheral vision.

You want to future-proof yourself

With high-end Nvidia and AMD tech powering the PC, the iCUE Infinity should keep you going for years to come, and the abundance of space paired with superbly organized cable management will make future upgrades a breeze.

Don't buy it if...

You’re on a budget

The iCUE Infinity is incredibly expensive, even if you stick to the base model. Cheaper alternatives exist that will turn in excellent performances at 1080p.

You don’t have much space

The iCUE Infinity’s size can’t be overstated. It’s a beefy PC that will take up a good chunk of real estate in your desktop space. Consider a smaller build if you don’t have much room to work with.

4K isn’t a priority for you

The high price of the iCUE Infinity largely comes down to its capabilities of playing games at 4K with high setting presets and frame rates. If you’d rather stick to 1080p instead, more affordable alternatives exist.