Canon EOS 600D review

Is Full HD video capability and an articulated screen enough of an improvement on the 550D?

The Canon EOS 600D offers plenty of features for the beginner photographer to grow with the camera. But is it too similar to the EOS 550D to justify a new model?

Our Verdict

An excellent camera to allow DSLR beginners to flourish, though it doesn't quite carve out a totally clear niche for itself for more advanced users.

For

  • Overall strong image quality
  • Wireless flash capabilities
  • Articulated LCD
  • Full HD video recording
  • Plenty of features for beginners to grow

Against

  • Meagre burst rate
  • Not built for those with large hands

Canon's triple-digit EOS line has traditionally catered for those dipping their toes into DSLR photography, but as successive models have acquired more functionality, they've ventured further into enthusiast territory.

The Canon 600D sits somewhere in between the two camps, with a small form and entry-level styling, but many features inherited from the enthusiast EOS 60D.

Even so, it varies in only a handful of ways to the previous EOS 550D, and arrives only a year after that model.

So, is the new arrival simply a stop-gap model, a retort to competitors gaining ground with their own offerings? Or it just the next logical step in a series long seen as a barometer of DSLR technology?