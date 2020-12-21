ZTE Axon 20 5G - the first phone with an under display camera - is on sale now

The ZTE Axon 20 5G is the world's first commercially available smartphone with an under-display camera, and if you live in the UK you're able to buy it from today.

The handset was revealed back in September for those in China, and now it's coming to a host of countries around the world.

There's currently no news on a US or Australian release date, and ZTE has yet to confirm whether the device will ever be made available in either of those countries. TechRadar has asked ZTE for confirmation, and we'll update this article if we hear more.

Those in the UK are able to buy the handset now directly from the company's website where it'll cost £419 ($449, about AU$750).

Initially you'll only be able to purchase the limited edition black version, and you'll need an invitation code to do so. To get one, ZTE says you should join the company's New Vision Club here, or you may have to wait a touch longer to order your handset.

ZTE has yet to say when the phone will be on sale without the invitation codes, but this campaign ends on December 27 so you may find you're freely able to buy the handset from then onward.

The ZTE Axon 20 5G features a 6.92-inch display with an under-display 32MP selfie camera. We've yet to test out the handset, but we hope to do so soon to give you a clear verdict on how this new technology works in practice.