New Netflix feature could be spoiled for Brits by Brexit

Want to catch up on Netflix's Stranger Things or Daredevil while sunning yourself on a European beach? At present, you'd have to use Netflix's new download option to pull that off. But a new change in EU ruling will let you access your account when abroad in the European Union.

Services like Netflix or Amazon Prime will be rolled into a new portability deal as part of the EU's Digital Single Market plans. This week saw Malta (the EU's current presidency state) secure a deal which will allow roaming subscriptions within the European Union.

Should the EU council and MEPs confirm the terms, the ability to access your local streaming library while abroad could come into practice from the beginning of 2018.

TV traveller

The agreement "will bring concrete benefits to Europeans," said Andrus Ansip, Brussels' digital vice-president.

"People who have subscribed to their favorite series, music and sports events at home will be able to enjoy them when they travel in Europe. This is a new important step in breaking down barriers in the Digital Single Market."

However, in addition to rights holders concerns, the UK may have put a spanner in the works of its own. Thanks to last summer's Brexit ruling, it's probably the UK would have less than a year to enjoy the roaming option before exiting the EU and, which would likely necessitate that the UK cement its own deal.