You can now use Alexa to control your Fire TV

If you’re a user of Amazon’s Fire TV, we’ve got some good news for you. Amazon has announced that from February 27 all UK Fire TV devices will be controllable using 'far-field' voice control.

What this means is you can bark a command at Alexa on your Echo, and it’ll be able to control your Fire TV.

Up until this point, only users with the top-of-the-range Fire TV setup have been able to use Alexa to control their viewing arrangements, and only using the remote with a button. This update means you’re one step closer to ditching the remote control entirely.

A whole range of devices

The update will work across all Fire TVs, Fire TV sticks and Fire TV-enabled TVs that have Fire baked into them. You'll be able to use the entire Echo range, including the Echo, Echo Plus, Spot, Dot, Show, and even the Tap and Look.

You'll be able to activate apps like Netflix and Spotify with Fire TV, but you'll have the greatest level of control over Prime services, including playing, pausing, and even search for content using just your voice.

Now Amazon just needs to create a device that can feed us grapes and we’ll be happy.