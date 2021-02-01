Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro release date, price, news and leaks

When the Xiaomi Mi 11 was unveiled in China in December 2020 it came alone, with no Mi 11 Pro or Lite, but with a global launch for the phone scheduled for February 8, we've been hearing there might actually be a Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro after all.

So unlike the 'main' Mi 11, we don't have any confirmation on what the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro will be like, beyond the vague picture various leaks and rumors paint. If we believe all we've heard, though, this could be a super-phone.

Months after the launch of the Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro, the company showed off the Mi 10 Ultra, a powerful phablet with top specs in all departments. While that phone only went on sale in China, it seems the Mi 11 Pro could be its spiritual successor, and one that gets a global release.

We've collected all the important and trustworthy news and leaks about the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro below, so you can see what we know about the rumored handset, and we'll be sure to tune into the Mi 11 launch event to see if the Pro model is revealed or not.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 global launch is February 8, and many are hoping we'll see the Mi 11 Pro and Mi 11 Lite shown off then too. It's certainly a possibility, but there's no confirmation of that so far.

If not, then the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro release date could be later in the year, perhaps a month or two afterwards, or maybe even later. We'd expect Xiaomi wouldn't wait until the end of the year though if it wants to put out a Mi 11T line, as it typically does.

We don't have an idea of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro price yet either, but again there are two possibilities. The Mi 11 prices are, in China at least (and probably everywhere else), cheaper than what the Mi 10 cost, and it's very possible the Mi 11 Pro will also be more affordable than the Mi 10 Pro.

However judging by the specs list, the Mi 11 Pro could still be a super-premium phone with a high price. The Mi 10 Pro went for AU$1,999 (roughly $1,290, £1,030), which is a really high cost for a smartphone, and maybe the Mi 11 Pro will be the same.

News and leaks

We've heard the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro will use the same display as the Mi 11 - which is to say it'll be top-spec. That handset has a 6.81-inch 2K AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 1,500 nit max brightness, which beats out most of the competition.

A leak on Chinese social media platform Weibo gave us a look at the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro via some unofficial renders. They show the back of the phone, with a huge camera block housing four lenses. It's a fairly low-res image though - here's a fan-made render based on the images and other leaks:

Here's what the Xiaomi #Mi11Pro might look like 🔥(concept based on leaks) pic.twitter.com/c2chszk7fcJanuary 8, 2021

Those renders show the text '120x', presumably a reference to the phone having 120x digital zoom photography. That matches the Mi 10 Ultra and beats out the Galaxy S21 Ultra, though it remains to be seen if snaps zoomed that far in are even remotely usable.

The same person who created those renders also said the main camera will be 50MP, not 108MP like in the Xiaomi Mi 11, but we don't know about the other cameras just yet.

One leak suggests the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro will have a 5,000mAh battery, which should be big enough to keep it ticking for at least a day, and perhaps more depending on its display.

That power pack could be matched with 80W wireless charging, based on such a wireless charging pad Xiaomi unveiled recently. This is very loose speculation though.