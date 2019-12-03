Want the best true wireless earbuds? The Sony WF-1000XM3 hit lowest price ever

If you're looking for the best true wireless earbuds you can buy, you can't beat the Sony WF-1000XM3, which have dropped to their lowest price ever in a fantastic Amazon deal.

Usually $230 / £220, you can currently get these class-leading earbuds for $198 / £196, with the price plummeting below $200 / £200 for the first time ever.

While Cyber Monday may be over, it looks like some retailers – Amazon, at least – are still pushing big discounts on a number of flagship products. So if you were kicking yourself for missing the big deals of the past few days, this may be your chance.

Sony WF-1000XM3 Wireless Earbuds: $230 $198 at Amazon

These class-leading Sony buds are the best true wireless earbuds on the planet – and for the first time, you can get your hands on them for less than $200 in a rare discount at Amazon.

Sony WF-1000XM3 Wireless Earbuds: £220 £196 at Amazon

These buds briefly dropped to £196 over the Black Friday period, and now they're back down to that low price at Amazon, giving you a second chance to own the best true wireless earbuds in the world for under £200. Prefer the white version? You'll have to shell out a little bit more (£3 more to be precise).

We awarded the Sony WF-1000 XM3 a coveted full five stars when we reviewed them earlier this year, thanks to their gorgeous design, class-leading noise cancelation, and great battery life.

Their tiny 6mm drivers exude clarity and rhythm, conjuring a wide, expansive soundstage, with believable spatial detail that can rival even the best over-ear headphones.

Looking for something a little cheaper? Try the Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 true wireless earbuds, which don't offer noise cancelation, but do boast outstanding audio quality and battery life.

These nifty buds were discounted in the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, and you can still get them at their discount price:

Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 true wireless earbuds: $129 $99.95 at Amazon

The Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 are among the best true wireless earbuds you can buy if you concerned with pure audio fidelity – and with just over $30 off, they're a bargain.

