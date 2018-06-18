Virgin Media and Netflix just made your bills easier

Virgin Media and Netflix have just snuggled up even closer meaning your cosy couch time can get easier to pay for. Now you can get just one bill that covers off both your Virgin Media and Netflix subscriptions.

Since Netflix is already seamlessly integrated into Virgin Media's TiVo box for things like quick search, the companies have decided to bring that ease to payments as well. As a result, from October, new and existing Virgin Media customers can add Netflix to their bill.

Since Virgin offers super-fast 350Mbps broadband and the V6 box can playback Netflix in 4K and HDR, this deeper pairing of the two makes sense.

Netflix options with Virgin Media

The Netflix tariffs remain as they are for everyone which means three options: Basic for £5.99 per month, Standard for £7.99 and Premium for £9.99.

Basic means no HD and only one screen viewing. Standard offers HD but not 4K and can be viewed on two screens at once. Premium offers full 4K and HDR streaming across up to four devices at once.

Virgin Media users with a TiVo or V6 box can add the Netflix bolt-on via the My Virgin Media online portal and can cancel it anytime they need.