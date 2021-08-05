USA vs Australia live stream: how to watch Olympic basketball free online from anywhere

The Dream Team are on the charge, but the Boomers took them down only a few short weeks ago. This is truly unmissable hoops action from Tokyo, so read on as we explain how to get a USA vs Australia live stream and watch the 2020 Olympics basketball semi-final online from anywhere - and where you can watch absolutely free of charge.

Australia came out on top when they faced off three weeks ago, casting doubt over USA's Olympic credentials, but after a wobbly start Gregg Popovich's men have come good, and the Stars and Stripes are now one win away from matching their *worst* ever result at the Games. Contrast that with the Aussies, who have never won an Olympic medal - but they've arguably never been in better shape.

Patty Mills blew up in that pre-Olympics victory in Las Vegas, Popovich's old San Antonio Spurs colleague racking up 22 points and pulling the Boomers back from behind right at the death. Can they do it again?

There's a huge amount of NBA talent in Brian Goorjian's roster, and they seem to have picked up a knack for big finishes. But they'll have to shake off the weight of history, having lost their previous four Olympic semis.

Kevin Durant - who else? - once again led the way in USA's quarter-final comeback win over Spain, the Brooklyn Nets superstar grabbing 29 points as the team continued to build chemistry and momentum.

Who will get a shot at the gold medal? Read on as we explain how to watch USA vs Australia online and live stream Olympics basketball from anywhere today.

How to watch Olympics men's basketball in the US - and for free

USA vs Australia tips off at 12.15am ET / 9.15pm PT on Wednesday night/Thursday morning, so depending on which coast you're on you may have a late night in store. The better news is that the game is being shown exclusively on NBC's new-ish streaming platform Peacock TV, which means there's a way to watch the Dream Team for FREE! Peacock costs just $4.99 a month for an ad-supported service that gets basketball fans all of the US Men's Olympics basketball games, plus loads more premium sports coverage, TV shows, and movies. Alternatively, you can pay $10 a month for commercial-free coverage. But best of all, Peacock even offers a FREE 7-day trial you can take advantage of, which means you'll be able to watch at least one Team USA game for free - play your cards right and it could be more... If you've already hopped on the Peacock bandwagon but are abroad when USA vs Australia is on, don't forget that you can still tune in like you're at home with the help of a good VPN. We explain in more detail below.

How to watch Boomers vs USA: live stream Olympics basketball for FREE in Australia

Aussie basketball fans can watch the big Boomers vs USA game for FREE Down Under, thanks to Channel 7 and its 7plus streaming service. Better still, tip-off is set for a very comfortable 2.15pm AEST on Thursday afternoon. Not only does the 7plus service have a massive range of Tokyo Olympics coverage, you can also watch it on a whole host of devices like PCs, Macs, iOS, Android, Fetch TV, Apple TV, PS4, Chromecast and more. Not in Australia? Use a VPN if you're away from home, in order to tap into your domestic Olympics coverage.

How to watch Olympics basketball from outside your country

You should be able to find an Olympics basketball live stream (whether paid or free) in whatever country you happen to be in. But you may find that: a) your usual domestic coverage is geo-blocked when overseas; or b) that your place of work or college has blocked the ability to watch online where you are.

There's a really easy way to solve those issues, thankfully. By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer, phone or tablet into thinking that it's somewhere completely different. That way you can enjoy your usual coverage without having to find an illegal stream.

How to watch USA vs Australia FREE: live stream Olympics basketball in Canada

Basketball fans based in Canada can watch USA vs Australia through CBC Sports, but brace yourself for a late night if you're near the East Coast, with tip-off scheduled for 12.15am ET / 9.15pm PT on Wednesday night/Thursday morning. It's being shown through the channel's standalone streaming service, and better still, CBC Gem offers a 1-month FREE trial. After that, a subscription costs CA$4.99 per month. In fact, if you're really lucky, this one may even end up being shown completely free on the CBC website and across its apps for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Android TV, select Smart TVs and Amazon Fire TV Stick. So double-check there before you sign up to anything. Sportsnet and TSN are also offering plenty of Olympics coverage, but at the time of writing it isn't totally clear if either of them will be showing USA vs Australia. Want to watch your domestic coverage from abroad? Then don't forget that using a VPN is a great way to tune in from anywhere.

