TP-Link Deco M5 mesh Wi-Fi kit is 33% off today with a £60 discount

If you’ve been at all tempted by the prospect of a mesh networking Wi-Fi system, but perhaps put off by the cost, you’ll doubtless be interested to learn Amazon has a really good deal on TP-Link’s Deco M5, having knocked £60 (a third) off the asking price.

A pack of two M5 devices – compact white circular gadgets that are designed to blend into your home, and look rather like smoke alarms in this case – normally costs £179.99, but has been reduced to £119.99 for today. Yes, this is a one-day offer, so you’ll need to move relatively fast.

The TP-Link Deco M5 two-pack gives you a claimed 3,000 square foot of Wi-Fi coverage. They are designed to be simple to set up using an app, and indeed in our review, we noted that it was incredibly easy to get up and running with the system.

While this mesh offering provides good coverage, we did observe it isn’t the fastest around, but it makes up for this in the affordability stakes – this is the number three product in our best wireless mesh routers roundup, and it secured that spot on the basis of value for money.

And with this Amazon discount, the system just became even more wallet-friendly. Indeed, the normal retail price for one device is £99.99, so you’re getting a pair of them for not much more than that.

