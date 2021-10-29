Three is offering a 30GB of data SIM plan for just £10/pm but it ends on Monday

If you're on the search for a new SIM plan this weekend, Three could be the perfect way to go with its latest flash sale. However, you'll have to act fast with an end date set for Monday.

This sale in question is offering a 30GB of data SIM plan from Three for just £10 a month. That's a brilliant price for that much data, standing out as one of the cheapest options for it.

Plus, like all of Three's SIM only deals, this is 5G-enabled at no extra cost. It is worth pointing out though that Black Friday is now just 1 month away and could well bring similar prices to this from Three but, there is no guarantee we'll see the same level of value around this price.

Three's cheap SIM only deal in full:

Three SIM only SIM only from Three | 12 month contract | 30GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £10 a month

This flash sale from Three is offering some superb value. For only £10 a month, you'll get 30GB of data - plenty for some light streaming, app downloads and and general use of most apps. Plus, Three includes 5G with this SIM at no extra cost.



Ends on Monday, November 1 View Deal

Still looking for a new phone? Check our best SIM-free phone price guide

Three SIM only deals: what benefits are there?

If you haven't already been won over by this amazing offer from Three, then you'll be excited to hear that the network doesn't shy away from offering up some extra incentives as well.

Whether that's more control over your plan, extra perks, or increased roaming, you can see all of the best parts of a Three SIM only deal or Three mobile deals down below.

- Personal Hotspot: Use your data to tether your laptop so you can use your phone like your own mobile broadband router.

- Go Roam: Roaming abilities in 71 worldwide countries

- Control your spending: Features that allow you to block calls and texts to certain numbers that might otherwise run up extra costs on your bill.

- Data flexibility: Add extra data to your tariff at any time, even halfway through a month.