This cheap iPhone SE deal is dominating the competition with loads of data

It's a huge day for Apple fans with the brand new iPhone 12 set to be announced tonight in a big reveal. But for most, the iPhone 12 is going to be far too expensive - which is why we're turning our focus to the far cheaper iPhone SE with a market-leading offer.

This new iPhone SE deal doesn't charge a penny upfront and just £26 a month. For that price you're getting a huge 100GB of data. That's enough to watch the entire Harry Potter film franchise, then stream 10,000 songs on Spotify and still have enough left over for social media, browsing the web and more.

On top of all of that, this is an exclusive offer so you're only finding it here with TechRadar. As far as cheap iPhone deals go, this is the best around, especially considering Amazon Prime Day seems to have skipped Apple completely this year. You can find out more about this deal below.

This excellent iPhone SE deal in full:

iPhone SE: at Fonehouse | Three | 24 months | FREE upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £26 per month

The iPhone SE is easily the best cheap iPhone around and this deal brings costs down even further. It doesn't cost a penny upfront and on a monthly basis, you're paying just £26 a month. For that cost, you're getting a massive 100GB of data - more than plenty for most people's data needs.View Deal

What's the Apple iPhone SE like?

The iPhone SE is exciting for one single reason - it's a cheap iPhone. It's been years since Apple offered us a budget handset, but the SE 2020 is clearly that. It comes at almost half the price of the iPhone 11 while offering some solid 2020 specs.

4K video, Apple's A13 Bionic processor, wireless charging, increased battery size and an IP67 rating are among the more impressive features of this device. To lower the price, however, Apple has gone back to the design of the iPhone 8, brought the number camera lenses down to just one and dropped the screen quality.

Overall, this falls in place as the best budget device Apple has right now, coming way under its more recent devices in price, while still offering some impressive specs to outdo the iPhone 8, 7 and other such devices.

Read our full iPhone SE review