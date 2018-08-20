These market leading Honor View 10 and 9 Lite deals can't be found anywhere else

If you've been eyeing up a couple of Honor's newest handsets, we've finally got the excuse you need to take the plunge. TechRadar has teamed up with iD Mobile to offer market leading contract prices on the excellent mid-tier Honor View 10 and Honor 9 Lite.

Honor is now well established as a brand that can offer high-end specs and features at affordable prices. The Honor View 10 and Honor 9 Lite are no exception. The View 10 boasts a broad 5.99-inch IPS LCD screen, with a stretched-out Full HD resolution of 1080 x 2160, as well as a hefty battery life and 128GB storage.

While the latter has a dual rear camera, 18:9 FHD+ display, aluminium frame and glass back build that you'd expect from a flagship phone.

Honor is the reward of virtue

OK, so we don't really know what that sub-heading means either, but what we do know is that TechRadar has managed to secure an exclusive offer on both phones from the Carphone Warehouse-owned iD Mobile network.

That means you can grab that impressive big-screen Honor View 10 deal for a mere £20.99 per month and £19.99 upfront. That comes with 1GB of data, 500 minutes of calls and unlimited texts every month.

Where the Honor 9 Lite deal is concerned, you're looking at a free handset at the start and then a monthly rate of just £14.99. That includes 2GB of data, 500 minutes and unlimited texts.