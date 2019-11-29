These Black Friday gaming headset deals offer fantastic savings on 2019's top models

Amazon has gone live with its Black Friday gaming headset deals, with fantastic savings on top models across the board. Included in those sales are some of our favourite headsets of 2019 (and a little bit before then), so you're getting some fantastic cups for a great price this year.

From higher end models like the Razer Thresher Ultimates, all the way through to more budget gaming headsets like the Corsair HS50 Pro model - Amazon have slashed prices on them all this Black Friday and we're here to bring you the best. Before we dive into the deals it's important you know what you're shopping for in a Black Friday gaming headset deal. Wireless options are usually pricier and can offer less in the way of audio quality when at the same price point as a wired set, plus you'll want to make sure each headset works well with your console of choice.

The gaming headset deals below represent some amazing savings on headsets we've rated highly in the past - including a number from our roundup of the best PC gaming headsets of 2019. You'll find a set for every price point, so dig in!

Top gaming headset Black Friday deals

Corsair HS50 PRO gaming headset | £59.49 £39.98 at Amazon

If you're looking more on the budget end of the spectrum but still want the best quality possible for your money, look no further than the Corsair HS50 PRO headset. One of our top picks for the year, these incredibly comfortable headphones are compatible with every platform and not only offer fantastic audio for their price point but also a noise-cancelling unidirectional mic.

Logitech G433 wired gaming headset | £109.99 £44.99 at Amazon

Ok, so these headphones weren't on our top list of 2019 but only because they're a slightly older model. That's also why you can get them so damn cheap this Black Friday - £65 off! Logitech is well known for its quality gaming products, and the G433s are no different. With a unique mesh fabric design, these headphones are built to last long gaming sessions on PC or console.

HyperX Cloud Flight wireless gaming headset | £139 £78.54 at Amazon

This Black Friday gaming headset deal offers a pair of HyperX Cloud Flight wireless headphones for just £78 this weekend. That's a great price on any HyperX headphones, let alone wireless ones. You do forego the Dolby audio of the Revolver S model but you're still getting a good quality set of cups for your cash.



HyperX Cloud Revolver S gaming headset | £139.99 £79.99 at Amazon

Officially our favourite gaming headset of 2019, the HyperX Cloud Revolver S offers amazing comfort and incredible Dolby 7.1 surround sound. You're saving £60 in this gaming headset Black Friday deal, bringing this mid-range set of headphones into a far cheaper realm.

SteelSeries Arctis Pro gaming headset | £199.99 £169.99 at Amazon

This wireless gaming headset comes in at quite the price tag, even on Black Friday. You're getting fantastic performance from these Steelseries headphones, though, with an excellent mic clarity to boot. If you're after a cordless flavour, you can also pick up the wireless variant for £229 at Amazon.

Razer Thresher Ultimate gaming headset | base station | £249.99 £177.99 at Amazon

Save £72 in this Black Friday gaming headset deal from Amazon. You can walk away with the Razer Thresher Ultimate headphones, offering 7.1 surround sound. Again, they're a little older, but thanks to this price drop they're just as accessible as their younger siblings, the Razer Nari Ultimates. Linked here is the Xbox One design, but the PS4 blue is also available for £200.



We've got your back if you're on the hunt for more Black Friday PC gaming deals.