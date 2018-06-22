There's a new phone manufacturer in the UK selling basic smartphones

After a feature phone for an elderly relative or just don't want a complicated smartphone? Your options are usually limited, but now Polish brand Maxcom, that specializes in the tech, has arrived in the UK.

The Polish brand is expanding into the UK for the first time, and it's bringing with it a large range of devices.

The products span from basic and affordable feature phones all the way through to rugged devices and LTE-toting smartphones.

Its highest spec smartphones aren't going to rival the Samsung Galaxy S9 or other top-end phones any time soon - the MS5539 LTE is the highest spec device for the brand right now with a 5.5-inch HD resolution display, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of storage and a 13MP rear camera.

To the max

The MS553 LTE also features a fingerprint scanner, 3300mAh battery and Android 7 software. There are over 10 other smartphones and basic features phones in the Maxcom range, and the manufacturer has said it'll be bringing more devices to the UK in the next few months too.

Maxcom is also bringing two wearable items to the UK as well. One is a smartwatch with GPS built-in and the other is a more basic fitness tracker that has a heart rate monitor on the rear and a slim design.

You can now buy some of Maxcom's feature phone and basic smartphones at both Argos and Amazon with more retailers set to follow later this year.