The Nintendo Switch just got seven great new games

Nintendo Switch owners will need to free up some space on their SD cards, as 2K has released seven different games from three popular franchises.

BioShock: The Collection, Borderlands Legendary Collection and XCOM 2 Collection are all available to download now, and you can buy individual titles from either the BioShock and Borderlands collections. All the games come with previously released DLC, so you’re not missing out on any content.

If you plan on downloading the titles digitally, the biggest game of the bunch, XCOM 2 Collection, weighs in at 24.3GB. The smallest is BioShock 2 Remastered at 10.4GB.

The Nintendo Switch only has 32GB of internal storage, but users can expand their memory by up to 2TB by using a microSDHC or microSDXC card. If you’re planning on downloading all the games, you’ll definitely need to do so, as the games take up a whopping 103.1GB combined.

If you choose to buy the games physically, bear in mind that even these can require a hefty chunk of space. The XCOM 2 Collection cartridge only contains 8GB of the game, for example, so you'll still need over 15GB of free storage.

Here are all the games you can play on Nintendo Switch:

BioShock Remastered

BioShock Remastered 2

BioShock Infinite: The Complete Collection

BioShock: The Collection

Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection

Borderlands: Legendary Collection (features both Game of the Year Edition and The Handsome Collection)

XCOM 2 Collection

Whether it's BioShock or Borderlands, you can't really go wrong with the list of games above. All of them were generally well-received at launch, and while some have aged better than others, they should provide Nintendo Switch owners with plenty of entertainment for the neat future.