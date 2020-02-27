The first Huawei P40 model is here, but it's not the full family of phones

Huawei may have just unveiled its new Mate XS foldable phone and MatePad Pro 5G tablets with a flourish at a big event, but the company has quietly introduced the first member of its upcoming P40 family of smartphones separately.

The Huawei P40 Lite is the first member of that series of devices to debut, and it's currently confirmed to be coming to Spain. It's likely to come to other European countries, but we don't know exactly when (or or even if) it will land in the UK.

Huawei's other P40 phones aren't expected to debut until March 26 when the company is hosting a launch in Paris, France.

What we know about the Huawei P40

The very best Huawei phones

We may see a Huawei Mate 40 this year

As with all recent Huawei devices, there's no Google services directly on the phone. That means you won't be able to access apps like Gmail, YouTube or the Google Play Store, but you can download alternative apps through third-party stores as well as the Huawei App Gallery.

Despite that, it's running a version of Android 10 with Huawei's own EMUI 10 software sitting on top of that to give it a unique look.

There's a 6.4-inch Full HD+ LCD display on the Huawei P40 Lite, and it's all powered by a Kirin 810 chipset that is made by the company itself. That isn't its top-end processor, but it should be powerful enough for everyday tasks.

The handset also comes with 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and a microSD card slot for up to 256GB of extra space. There's a 4,200mAh battery powering the handset and it comes with fast charging tech too.

As for the camera, the P40 Lite isn't going to give you a phenomenal experience like the flagship range is likely to do. It sports a 48MP main sensor combined with an 8MP ultra-wide, as well as a macro and depth shooter too. On the front of the phone there's a 16MP selfie shooter.

The P40 Lite will be up for pre-order in Spain on March 2, with the phone being released on March 7, but it's not currently clear when it will be coming to other countries.

It's set to cost €299 (roughly £250, $330, AU$500) in Spain, but a price for other markets has yet to be confirmed. We also don't know where else the phone will be on sale, but we don't expect it to come to the US considering Huawei often doesn't introduce its phones in that market.

Via GSMArena