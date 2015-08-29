These 6 Nintendo games would make for awesome movies

After Super Mario Bros: The Movie flopped in gloriously embarrassing fashion 22 years ago, it pretty much killed any chance of Nintendo further pursuing the film world. But in a surprising turn of events, earlier this week Nintendo's representative directors Shigeru Miyamoto noted in a Fortune Magazine interview that the Japanese games company will once more look into the potential of films in the future.

Finally, there's hope Nintendo could take to the silver screen once again, and characters like Mario and Donkey Kong already have even popped up in Adam Sandler's Pixels … OK – bad example. But in all seriousness, videogame movies, like Silent Hill and Wreck-It Ralph, have come a long way from the genre's disastrous first takes in the '80s and through the '90s.

With that in mind, here are the Nintendo properties that ought to get screen time in a theater near you. We've even started the pitch work for Shiggy and crew – you're welcome.