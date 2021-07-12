TechRadar Work From Home Awards 2021: deadline extended

Home working wasn't something that many of us had to worry about before the pandemic hit, but even with the 'end in sight' many of our readers are still on the lookout for the best tech for working from home - and that's where we come in.

Having the best technology when working from home is one the most important things they (or, ideally, their company) can invest it - not only will it ensure staff are productive and as efficient as possible, but it also means their comfort and well-being is catered for too.

There's an overwhelming amount of choice when it comes to home working tech and we made it our mission to highlight the gadgets that matter with the TechRadar Work From Home Awards.

We wanted to help our readers move seamlessly between home and work life, and now we've extended the deadline so there's still time to tell us about those home working heroes you just can't live without, but be quick as you've only got until July 15.

We want to give our readers a heads up on the ultimate devices integral to homeworking, across categories such as workstation essentials, smart home gadgets, life organizing apps and wearables, communication devices, and fitness and wellbeing must-haves.

If you, or the company you represent, has made something you think is award-worthy, we want to hear from you.

The judges

The TechRadar editorial team will judge each award on a number of factors including innovation, efficiency, ease-of-use, suitability, aesthetics and overall value.

We're not just going to pick things up, prod and poke them, and just make a quick decision either. We're going to lean on our collective decades of tech knowledge to spot which items have truly made an impact in the world of working from home, and we're on the lookout for the products that rise above the rest of their market sector and elevate our readers' home working experience.

Who can enter?

The awards are open to anyone that’s created technology for home working; from well-known brands to boutique firms and even start-ups. Products can be nominated in a number of categories too, however, they must be available to purchase now, and have been released to market in the last 18 months (from 1st January 2020).

The TechRadar editorial team will be testing shortlisted products too; so samples must be available to send to our offices in July for judging. The deadline for entries is Thursday, 15 July .

Find full details on how to enter can now be found over at our dedicated Work from Home Awards site - you can enter your product or products into as many categories as you like.

Remember, we're looking for innovation, efficiency, ease-of-use, performance, suitability, aesthetics, and overall value across everything from workstation essentials, to life organizing apps, to fitness equipment, so get nominating if you think you’ve been a key help over the last year.