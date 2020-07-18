Take your living room to the next level with these Samsung QLED TV deals

If you're looking to upgrade your TV you'll want to see an immediate difference, even stepping up from an Ultra-HD 4K display. Thankfully, this weekend is seeing some fantastic price cuts with Samsung QLED TV deals, offering up gorgeous color contrast and rich dynamic visuals for far less than these premium sets usually go for.

Whether you're shopping in the US or the UK, we've spotted some excellent savings on the latest Samsung QLED models. In the US you'll find the Q80 series discounted by as much as $500 right now, with the cheapest 49-inch panel coming in at just $899 (was $1,099.99). Those are some great prices on fan favorite TVs that will usually set you back considerably more cash.

If you're in the UK you're shopping a little cheaper, but dropping down to the Q60 series. You'll find the same high impact display here, however, with enhanced picture quality and clarity. Currys is offering £200 off its range of QLED TV deals, with the cheapest model sitting at just £599 this weekend.

QLED TVs are perfect for those after something a little more premium than 4K but don't want to shell out for OLED TV prices. Plus, you'll usually find larger screen sizes on these models than you would with Samsung's popular 4K range. We're rounding up these QLED TV deals just below, as well as more popular picks at the bottom of the page.

Samsung QLED TV deals in the US

Samsung QLED Q80 49-inch UHD HDR 4K QLED TV | $1,099.99 $899.99 at Best Buy

The cheapest Q80 QLED TV deal at Best Buy this weekend is this $899 49-inch display. You're saving $200 on this smaller display, but savings reach $500 on larger models below.

View Deal

Samsung QLED TV deals in the UK

Samsung Q60TAUXXU UHD HDR 4K QLED TV | Starting from £599 at Currys

Samsung's QLED TV range offers a gorgeous step up from everyday 4K resolution with improved colour and ultra-wide viewing angles. You'll find the full range of this Q60 model available for £200 off this week - see below for the full breakdown.

View Deal

More QLED TV sales

