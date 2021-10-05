Smarty has slashed the price of its unlimited data SIM to just £16/pm

If you're in the market for an unlimited data SIM, the latest promotion from the network Smarty will be the perfect choice. Right now, Smarty is the cheapest network around for unlimited data, matched only by Three.

With Smarty, you'll currently only pay £16 a month when signing up for an unlimited data, calls and texts plan. That's down from its original price of £20 a month - a temporary 20% discount.

On top of that affordable pricing, Smarty also has the benefit of using 1-month rolling contracts. That means you can leave at any time. However, the £16 pricing does only last for 1 year.

As we mentioned above, Three can offer the same £16 pricing. While Three will tie you in for a full year, it does offer 5G - something that isn't included with Smarty's plan.

Smarty's unlimited data plan in full:

Smarty SIM: Smarty | 1 month rolling | Unlimited data, calls and texts | £20 £16 a month | 20% off

Thanks to a 20% discount on its price, Smarty is now joint with Three for the cheapest unlimited data SIM plan in the UK. WIth this deal, you'll only pay £16 a month. Where Smarty gets an edge on Three is the fact that it operates on 1-month rolling contracts. This means you can leave at any time.View Deal

Three's excellent unlimited data SIM plan:

Three SIM: Three Mobile | 12 months | Unlimited data, calls and texts | £16 per month

As we mentioned above, Three matches Smarty in price for its unlimited data plan. Like Smarty, you'll only pay £16 a month right now. While Smarty operates on 1-month rolling contracts, Three ties you in for a full year. However, with Three you'll get 5G included - something Smarty doesn't offer.View Deal

Why go for Smarty Mobile?

It's a brand you may have never heard of, and yet it's a name giving the big retailers some serious competition - let us tell you why.

With an excellent mix of cheap SIM only deals and big data bargains, Smarty covers most of the market's needs. And, with its 1-month rolling contracts, you can stay for as long as you like, making this the perfect stop-over option. It also means you can chop and change your contract if you discover you don't need all that data or want to bring your bills down.

For some, the company's 'No credit checks' promise will be the big appeal. And in terms of coverage, Smarty piggy backs off of Three's UK network - the notable feature Smarty doesn't currently offer is 5G.

One final benefit? Smarty allows you to tether your devices to your phone meaning you can use up that unlimited data across any laptop, tablet or even console you own.