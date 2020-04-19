Sennheiser Momentum wireless headphone deals offer big savings this weekend

The latest Sennheiser Momentum wireless headphone deals are offering US shoppers some mega-discounts this weekend, with up to $200 off the excellent M2 model. That means you can pick up the wireless over-ear headphones for just $199.98 at the moment, a far cry from the original $400 retail price.

That's a stunning deal, but if you're looking for something with a little more oomph, you can also find the premium wireless noise-canceling version available for $349.98 right now - a $50 discount. That's a deal that UK punters can get behind as well, with John Lewis offering the same discount on the other side of the pond, bringing the price down to just £299.

The Sennheiser Momentum wireless headphones have long been held as best in class for their audio quality and comfortable build. Add a gorgeous, incredibly clean sound profile to a premium build with noise cancellation features, and you have yourself a pair of cans to watch. That's what makes these latest Sennheiser Momentum deals so exciting. These headphones used to come at a considerable price, so bringing that cost down means everyone can enjoy high quality audio for less.

We're running through these stunning wireless headphone deals in full below, as well as the rest of the retailers running this promotion should stock levels fall.

Sennheiser Momentum deals: US

Sennheiser Momentum wireless headphone deals in the US

Sennheiser Momentum 2 wireless headphones | $399.98 $199.98 at Best Buy

These Sennheiser Momentum wireless headphones used to be $400 - so picking them up for $199 is an absolute steal. You're getting that classic Sennheiser sound quality in a gorgeously designed set of wireless cans. If this deal is currently out of stock, you can pick them up for the same $199 sale price at B&H Photo.

Sennheiser Momentum 3 wireless noise-canceling headphones | $399.98 $349.98 at Best Buy

Upgrade to the more recent model to pick up noise-cancellation features on top of the excellent sound quality already built into these Sennheiser Momentum headphones. With Bluetooth 5.0 and smart pause functions, you're grabbing a pair of premium headphones for a great price this weekend. You can also find this deal available at B&H Photo.

Sennheiser Momentum deals: UK

Sennheiser Momentum wireless headphone deals in the UK

Sennheiser Momentum 3 wireless noise-canceling headphones | £349 £299 at John Lewis

Save £50 on the Sennheiser Momentum 3 headphones this weekend at John Lewis - that's a great discount that brings the final price down below £300. These are some serious headphones - with powerful noise cancellation, that classic Sennheiser sound, and a gorgeous design to boot. If stock has vanished at John Lewis by the time you reach it, Currys are also offering the same discount. View Deal

