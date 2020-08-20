Save big with massive 4K TV sales across the US and UK

This week's 4K TV deals spread across the US and UK with massive sales at Best Buy and Currys cutting prices on both sides of the pond. Both of these tech giants are clearing out stock of impressive 4K TVs right now, leading to big savings for punters across both countries.

At the cheapest end of the range, you'll find this Insignia model down to just $269.99 from $349.99 at Best Buy, an excellent price for a 50-inch 4K TV that would usually require far more cash on the tablet. Or, in the UK there's a super cheap Hisense up for grabs with a £100 price cut bringing it down to just £299.

If you're after a few more fancy features, the best offers sit at $499 (£549) and that cash will send you home with a Hisense H8G Quantum Series set in the US (down from $599 with a $100 discount) or a fan favorite Samsung 8-Series (currently on sale with a £200 price drop).

We're also rounding up more expensive (and powerful) 4K TV deals from both retailers below. These offers often feature discounts across the range of sizes, so we've picked out the best model in terms of value for money and cold cash saved here as well as rounding up other sizes that are seeing price drops this week as well.

Today's best 4K TV deals at Best Buy

4K TV deals: US

Insignia 50-inch UHD HDR 4K TV: $349.99 $269.99 at Best Buy

$269.99 is a fantastic price for a 50-inch 4K TV deal, and especially one with Amazon Fire built straight in. This is an excellent budget set, offering up everything you'll need and a little more to get started with 4K. 55-inch: $429.99 $349.99 at Best Buy

Sony X750H Series 55-inch UHD HDR 4K TV: $799.99 $599.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 on this Sony X750H in Best Buy's latest 4K TV deals this week. That's a fantastic saving on a display with the X1 processor as well as the 4K X-Reality PRO and Motionflow XR 240 to get rid of motion blur as well. 65-inch: $999.99 $749.99 at Best Buy

4K TV deals: UK

Samsung Q80 55-inch QLED UHD HDR 4K TV: £1,599 £1,099 at Currys

The Samsung Q80 is a gorgeous QLED TV. You're getting all the best features of a 4K model, plus the extra tech packed into a quantum dot LED. There's that eye-watering 3800 PQI, object tracking 3D audio and a beast of a processor in here, and you're paying the same price for the 55-inch as you would the 49-inch right now (and both are on sale). 43-inch: £1,299 £1,099 at Currys

65-inch: £1,799 at Currys

