The MacBook Pro M1 is on sale right now at Amazon

We rarely see MacBook deals sitting on brand new releases, however the latest MacBook Pro M1 has received price cuts on both sides of the Atlantic this week.

If you missed out on those early MacBook sales, however, you've got another chance today. Over in the US you'll find a $66 discount on the 256GB MacBook Pro M1, now available for $1,232 down from $1,299. However, Amazon UK has also cut £106 off the price of the same model, bringing it down to £1,192 from a £1,299 RRP. However, if you're looking for a beefier SSD you'll also find the 512GB model on sale as well - for £1,399 down from £1,499.

Those are some considerable discounts considering the sheer power of Apple's latest M1 MacBook and the fact that it's barely out the gate. What's more, this model far outperforms 2020's previous instalments, and is currently sitting at a similar price point.

You'll find both of these MacBook deals just below, but if you're not in the UK there's also more offers from your region further down the page.

Today's best MacBook deals

US Apple MacBook Pro M1 - 256GB: $1,299 $1,232 at Amazon

Save $66 on the MacBook Pro M1 this week at Amazon. That's an excellent price considering this model was only released in November and you're getting a significantly more powerful processor in the newer build.

View Deal

UK Apple MacBook Pro M1 - 256GB: £1,299 £1,192.24 at Amazon

You're saving just over £100 on this 256GB MacBook Pro with the brand new M1 processor sitting under the hood as well. That's a stunning result considering this model was only released a few weeks ago.

View Deal

Apple MacBook Pro M1 - 512GB: £1,499 £1,399.97 at Amazon

If you're looking for more storage, the 512GB version is also available for £100 less at Amazon right now. That's the lowest price we've ever seen for the latest releases, and that's not difficult to do considering they've only been on the shelves since November.

View Deal

More MacBook deals

If you're after more MacBook deals you'll find all the lowest prices on the full range of MacBook Air and Pro models just below.

We're rounding up all the latest MacBook Pro deals and cheap MacBook Air sales right here on TechRadar. However, if you're not fussed about Apple luxury you can also take a look at the latest cheap laptop deals as well.