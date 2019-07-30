Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 spec leak reveals it's a truly top-end slate

With the number of leaks surrounding the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 it looks likely the slate will arrive alongside the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 on August 7, and a big specs leak today suggests it might even steal some of that phone's thunder.

That's worth emphasizing because Samsung didn't put top-end power in its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4. But according to Ishan Agarwal (a leaker with a decent track record) the Galaxy Tab S6 will have a top-end Snapdragon 855 chipset.

And that’s not the only high-end spec rumored. He also lists a 2560 x 1600 AMOLED screen, a 7,040mAh battery, and a dual-lens rear camera, with both a 13MP f/2.0 main lens and a 5MP f/2.2 secondary one.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 will have S-Pen with 'Air Mouse' feature.-Dimensions: 244.5x159.5x5.7mm 420g-Back Cam: 13MP (f/2.0)+5MP (f/2.2), Front Cam: 8MP (f/2.0) + Facial Recognition-Resolution: 2560 x 1600 AMOLED-Snapdragon 855 along with 7040mAH-Colour: Mountain Grey (1/2) pic.twitter.com/GkTSryTVejJuly 29, 2019

Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 supposedly has an 8MP f/2.0 front camera with facial recognition (though he’s not sure whether it uses 3D or 2D recognition), and an S Pen with an unexplained ‘Air Mouse’ feature.

That S Pen can apparently last almost six hours with standard use, but only around 30 minutes when using Air Gesture/Air Mouse features.

He also mentions dimensions and weight, saying that the Tab S6 will be 244.5 x 159.5 x 5.7mm and 420g. That would make it smaller in every sense than the 249.3 x 164.3 x 7.1mm Galaxy Tab S4, as well as being lighter.

That smaller size is likely down at least in part to smaller bezels, which you can see in leaked renders shared by the same source. You can also see that the S Pen seems to sit on the back of the slate. The color shown incidentally is apparently Mountain Grey, though we’d expect other shades to be offered too.

Filling in the gaps

These leaks largely tally with other recent information shared by MySmartPrice. The site agrees with the battery size, weight, chipset and camera megapixel counts, though slightly differs in saying that the main shooter is f/1.9 rather than f/2.0.

This MySmartPrice leak also fills in some of the gaps, adding that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 will apparently come with a choice of 6GB or 8GB of RAM (which is another way in which it would more or less be top-end), and 128GB or 256GB of storage, along with a microSD card slot.

The site also claims the screen is a 10.5-inch "likely 2K" one, that there’s an in-screen fingerprint scanner, and that there are four AKG-tuned speakers, along with Samsung DeX support, which would allow you to use the Tab S6 with more of a laptop/desktop interface.

Finally, the site notes that a tablet with the model number SM-T865 – which has been linked to the Tab S6 in the past – has been certified by the IMDA (a regulatory agency in Singapore). That further suggests the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is landing very soon, as this sort of certification usually happens close to launch.