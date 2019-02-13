Samsung Galaxy Sport smartwatch set to feature new interface, but it's still Tizen

Consistent leaks of the upcoming new smartwatch from Samsung suggests it'll launch alongside the Samsung Galaxy S10, and the latest has given us a clear idea of the user interface the watch will sport.

Based on the leaked renders below, the interface looks different to what we've seen on the Samsung Galaxy Watch and according to the source it's a part of the company's new One UI initiative. One UI is Samsung's new design for its mobile phone software.

The new watch is still rumored to run Tizen software, it's just the specific user interface used by Samsung will be changed to make it a little easier to use and provide more information at a glance.

This all comes from leaked renders posted by SamMobile, but the website has since pulled its article about them without a disclaimer on why. Instead we found the images you can see below from Android Authority.

Image Credit: SamMobile, via Android Authority

Before the company pulled the images, SamMobile noted that the software is set to have an activity tracker app that's easy to activate with a few swipes from the homescreen to show you recent workouts and your daily stats.

It sounds like it'll work in a similar way to how Google Fit does on Wear OS.

The site also reported the watch is set to have better heart rate tracking tech that can let you know when your resting heart rate is spiking. This should give you a clear picture of your overall heart health rather than just a look into it when you're working out.

Rumors suggest Samsung is set to announce the Galaxy Watch Active - or it may be called the Galaxy Sport - alongside the Galaxy S10 range of smartphones. We may even hear about the Galaxy Fit at the same event, which is set to take place on February 20 in San Francisco.

If not, it may be we hear about the two new wearable devices at MWC 2019 that gets started on February 25.