Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra photos give us our best look yet at the phone

We’re not expecting the Samsung Galaxy S22 range to launch until February, but already photos of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra appear to have leaked.

These were shared by leaker Jon Prosser on FrontPageTech, and show the Galaxy S22 Ultra from the front and back, with a design that largely matches previous leaks.

You can see the camera array on the back isn’t housed in a separate block like on the Samsung Galaxy S21 range, but instead has each individual lens sticking out slightly. Some previous leaks did show a block, but others match up with this.

(Image credit: FrontPageTech.com)

You can also see an altogether more angular and Note-like look to the phone, complete with an S Pen slot in the bottom left corner. The screen is also curved, as had been rumored.

The bottom edge as shown in these photos also houses a speaker, a USB-C port and a SIM card slot, and according to Prosser, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is thick, which is apparently necessary for it to house the S Pen, though he doesn’t give any exact dimensions.

Finally, Prosser reiterates the leaked camera specs that we’ve heard before, and that are exactly the same as those of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, including a 108MP main snapper, a 12MP ultra-wide, a 10MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom, and a 10MP telephoto with 10x optical zoom.

As ever with leaks we’d take this with a pinch of salt, but this certainly looks convincing, so there’s a good chance it’s the real deal.

Analysis: all change on the outside, less so on the inside

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra looks to be a big change visually from the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, as you can see in these pictures, and the S Pen slot is a handy new feature. But leaks suggest that the specs won’t be getting so much of an upgrade.

Sure, it will have a new chipset, with it probably getting either a Snapdragon 898 or an Exynos 2200 depending on where you are in the world, but that’s to be expected, and beyond that, we might not see much change.

As noted, the cameras are reportedly going to be very similar, and we’ve also heard that the battery could be the same size at 5,000mAh, with the screen likely to be very similar too in both size and specs.

So if all the main leaks pan out, then while the Galaxy S22 Ultra is sure to please Galaxy Note fans (since it basically looks to be one) it probably won’t be worth upgrading from a Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra to.