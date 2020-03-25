Samsung Galaxy S20's best camera features are now coming to Galaxy S10 and Note 10

When the Samsung Galaxy S20 series launched, we got to see its new suite of camera tricks to help you take great pictures. Now, lots of those features are coming to older Samsung phones.

This comes from a post on Samsung's Newsroom, where the company announced that an upcoming update would be bringing some of the S20's tricks to the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 series of phones (except the Note 10 Lite).

Perhaps the most useful feature coming is Single Take, in which you point the camera at a subject and shoot a short 'video-ette'. The phone will look at data captured from all the phone's cameras and pick out some of the best photos of the subject, letting you take the best picture possible with a simple tap.

Other shooting modes coming include Pro Video, which lets you tweak the settings on video you shoot as in Pro Photo modes that are common in phones. There's an improved Night Mode and a hyper-lapse option for night mode to take the best low-light pictures possible, and Custom Filter which, as the name suggests, lets you use self-made filters for your photos.

The gallery app has also seen a slight tweak, as now you can now use 'clean view' mode to group together pictures that look the same, in case you've taken lots of snaps of the same thing.

These modes will be coming to the 2019 Samsung flagship series as part of One UI 2.1 update which is rolling out 'starting from March' according to Samsung, although some reports suggest the update is available in Germany already. If you've got a Samsung Galaxy S10 or Note 10 phone, you should be able to enjoy these new camera capabilities soon.