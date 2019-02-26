Samsung Galaxy Note 10 could have a quad-lens camera

The Samsung Galaxy S10 range offers anywhere from two cameras (if you opt for the Galaxy S10e) to four (on the Galaxy S10 5G), but the latter is sure to be very expensive. Still, if you can wait you might be able to get a quad-lens Samsung phone for slightly less, as the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is rumored to have that many.

That’s according to SamMobile, though it’s not clear where the site got the information from, so we’d take it with a pinch of salt, especially this far from launch.

It’s believable though, as an extra lens could help the Galaxy Note 10 stand out from the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, especially as the latter is already a massive 6.4 inches – the same size as the Galaxy Note 9.

What’s not clear is what specs these lenses would have. It’s possible the Note 10 will have the same configuration as the Galaxy S10 5G, namely a 16MP ultra-wide lens, a 12MP telephoto one, a 12MP variable aperture one and a 3D depth-sensor, but for now that remains unknown.

And while it may cost less than the S10 5G, don't expect the Note 10 to come cheap. It's probably going to undercut the S10 5G simply because the addition of 5G is expected to hike the price of that phone well above the S10 and S10 Plus.

The Note range is typically slightly more expensive than the standard S range, so you'll probably still be paying at least $999 / £899 / AU$1,499, which is what the S10 Plus costs and what the older Note 9 retailed for at launch.

A new number

The source of the information adds that Samsung’s next phablet flagship apparently has the model number SM-N975F. This however seems strange, as the last number in the model numbers of Galaxy Note handsets is usually a 0, whereas here it’s 5.

SamMobile speculates that this could be to signify a 5G model, with a 4G version possibly also in the works.

That’s certainly possible, since there wouldn’t seem to be much need to change the naming scheme if the 5G version was the only one, and because 5G won’t be widely available when the Galaxy Note 10 launches. This too is just speculation though.

For now, we’d take all of this with a dose of skepticism, especially as we’re not likely to get an official look at the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 before August.