Samsung Galaxy Fold release date: the fixed version will launch in September

The Samsung Galaxy Fold – the ambitious, albeit expensive first major foldable phone – has a new release date window: September, five months after it faced reliability setbacks and a recall.

Its comeback story is destined to begin in 'select markets' the same month we expect the iPhone 11, with exact availability details to come closer to launch, according to Samsung’s official statement today.

The September timing of the Fold also puts it head-to-head with the foldable Huawei Mate X that's supposed launch by then, with current plans to release it in China first. Which company will claim that 'world's first' title?

Samsung promises Galaxy Fold improvements

Samsung promises that the delicate hardware behind the Galaxy Fold has been fixed and that the company is "conducting final product tests." CEO DJ Koh has previously gone on the record to say that the phone launched before it was truly ready , and Samsung looks to be correcting that issue this time around.

Notably, the thin, protective top layer that looked like a removable plastic screen protector has been redesigned so not to confuse people who instantly usually rip those off of brand new phones. The top layer is now extended beyond the bezel.

Samsung also says it has sealed up potential debris vulnerabilities around the 20-part, dual-axis hinge, which is essential to the device folding and unfolding. Dust entered through gaps around this hinge, causing a second reason screens were breaking on a handful of review units.

Here are the changes that Samsung is promising with the refined Galaxy Fold:

All of this is not to say that the Galaxy Fold didn’t go through convincing stress tests earlier this year. Samsung demonstrated its device could withstand more than 200,000 folds and unfolds in a mesmerizing video. But a machine perfectly folding the phone with uniform pressure points in a clean room didn’t translate in the real world it turns out.

So we'll have to see how these changes shake out come September.

Galaxy Fold specs and concept remain the same

Although Samsung is promising reliability from the reworked Galaxy Fold, the actual specs and concept remain unchanged. It has a sharp 7.3-inch QXGA+ mini-tablet-sized screen unfolded, and slims down to sport a separate outer 4.6-inch HD+ screen on the outside when folded.

It has a total of six cameras – three on the back of the device and two additional cameras in the notch of the 7.3-inch display – two batteries that combine for a capacity of 4,380mAh, and a fingerprint sensor in the power button that also doubles as the new Bixby button.

Samsung, which is expected to launch the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10 Plus on August 7, is getting its foldable phone news out of the way ahead of its Unpacked event. It appears as if Samsung fans will have three different phones to decide between in the coming weeks.

It’s also poised to launch ahead of the foldable Huawei Mate X, which is supposed to debut in September and arrive first in China. Despite the delay, Samsung still has a chance to be first to market with a foldable phone with mainstream appeal (sorry, Royole FlexPai), maybe in part thanks to the Huawei ban in the US.

Samsung Galaxy Fold question remain

Today's Samsung Galaxy Fold news answers two basic questions rather vaguely: when will it launch and how will it hold up in the real world. But there's so much more we're looking to know about this foldable phone.

Chiefly, will the Galaxy Fold price still be a $1,980 / £1,800 (€2,000)? There was no mention of how much it'll cost in the announcement. When it does launch, it'll instantly the most expensive phone smartphone we’ve taken seriously.

And that lofty price is for the 4G LTE version. Samsung is, or at least, was planning a Galaxy Fold 5G. It mentioned the mystery 5G version back at February Unpacked reveal event, but that hasn’t been spoken about since.

If the Galaxy Fold appears at the Note 10 launch event, we’ll be sure to grab more hands-on time with the overdue device. Stay tuned for more in the coming days.