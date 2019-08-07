Samsung Galaxy Book S release date, news and features

The Samsung Galaxy Book S is official, and it's the company's next premium, ultra-portable laptop, taking a turn away from some of Samsung's recent devices. Unlike recent Galaxy Book laptops, the new Galaxy Book S has a traditional clamshell design.

The Galaxy Book and Galaxy Book 2 have had 2-in-1 designs like Microsoft's Surface Book and Surface Pro series. Instead, Samsung's new laptop goes with a thin-and-light form factor. And, unlike Microsoft's Surface Laptop, it does not change up the screen to a 3:2 aspect ratio, sticking with the tried-and-true 16:9.

It's also important to note that this is the first laptop seen in full to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx processor (CPU), the chip maker's first 7-nanometer CPU.

Here is everything that we learned at Samsung's Unpacked 2019 Event in Brooklyn, New York – during which it debuted alongside the Samsung Galaxy Note 10.

During its launch event for the Galaxy Note 10 today, Samsung had nothing more to say about the Galaxy Book S release date other than that it would be available in the US "this September." However, we do know that the laptop will come in "Earthy Gold" and "Mercury Gray" color options.

Given that this is the first Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx device seen in full, we'd expect Samsung to live up to this launch window promise. We also expect to see a brand new MacBook Pro 2019 design this year, so Samsung wants to meet that head on as well.

Galaxy Book S Specs CPU: 1.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx (octa-core, 7nm, 64-bit; up to 2.84 GHz)

Memory: 8GB LPDDR4X

Storage: 256GB – 512GB SSD; up to 1TB microSD

OS: Windows 10 Home or Pro

Display: 13.3-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) TFT touchscreen (16:9)

Ports: 2 x USB-C 3.1, microSD reader, 3.5mm audio jack

Connectivity: 802.11ac Wi-Fi (2.4/5GHz; MU-MIMO); Bluetooth 5.0

Camera: 720p HD webcam

Weight: 0.96kg

Samsung Galaxy Book S price and specs

Given that it's part of Samsung's Galaxy Book series, we knew that this was going to be a premium device, starting at $999 in the US. From the look of the device, it's clearly boasting a thin and light design that likely factors into the price.

Likewise, packing serious hardware into a small form factor comes at a price. And, affirming some previous rumors, the laptop features an 8-core processor with a boost clock of 2.84GHz and 8GB of memory (RAM).

Backing that up is 256GB of solid-state drive (SSD) space – up to 512GB – and LTE capability with Nano SIM support. Wireless carrier partners have not yet been mentioned.

This isn't the 5G laptop that some expected to see from Samsung, but it's certainly a luxury device with ease of use and premium hardware in mind.

As such, we expect to see the Galaxy Book S come in around the same price as something like the MacBook Air or MacBook Pro, but perhaps the Snapdragon 8cx is less expensive for Samsung to adopt than we think.

Key Samsung Galaxy Book S features

Samsung has just shown off the Galaxy Book S briefly in Brooklyn, New York, but we have plenty to glean from that showing in terms of key features to call out. Here's what Samsung is hoping will sell you on the Galaxy Book S laptop.

Long battery life

Samsung is promising up to 23 hours charge on the battery inside, though that could naturally vary based on use. This lines up with what Qualcomm has promised in the past from its Snapdragon processors for Windows laptops. Luckily, it's one of the few things on which Qualcomm has reliably delivered, so we're confident in the 8cx in this department.

LTE connectivity

While many were likely hoping for 5G, Samsung and Qualcomm bring LTE to the Galaxy Book S. This is a more widely established and supported network, anyway, and is debuting with Verizon so far as a connectivity partner. This option will allow the laptop to act more like a smartphone in terms of its use.

Fingerprint security

Of course, Samsung has shored up security with a fingerprint sensor embedded into the laptop's power button. This will work in tandem with LTE connectivity to offer one-touch login and reconnecting to your work.

USB-C ports

This is really just standard these days. The Galaxy Book S indeed features just a 3.5mm headphone jack and two USB-C ports. These two USB-C ports are more than likely on the USB 3.1 standard, which is a bummer considering the vast advantages of Thunderbolt 3 in the same form factor. At least they're still versatile ports.

Better performance in Windows 10

One issue that held back the Galaxy Book 2 was its use of a previous Qualcomm processor. Frankly, that processor wasn't nearly as well optimized for Windows 10 as the Snapdragon 8cx. Qualcomm promises a 40% gain in CPU performance as well as a massive 80% gain in graphics performance. It is a lower-power fanless design, but Qualcomm has taken its time with this one – even more so than previous laptop chips.