Samsung Android 11 update schedule confirmed - here's when your phone gets it

Android 11 has been appearing on Android phones for the last few months, but those with Samsung devices are still waiting to see when they'll get the update. A new report though gives us an idea of when it'll land on your phone.

Samsung has included a schedule of its Android 11 update plans in the Samsung Members app in Egypt.

It offers us a rough glimpse on when you should expect an update, but while this is confirmation for Egypt, the company has yet to officially confirm its timeframes for those in regions like the US, UK or Australia.

All of that said, this does give us a good idea of when Samsung handsets are likely to get the Android 11 software upgrade. Here's what the official Samsung Members app in Egypt has told users, according to TizenHelp.

December 2020: Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus and Galaxy S20 Ultra

Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus and Galaxy S20 Ultra January 2021: Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Plus, Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10 Plus, Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Z Fold 2

Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Plus, Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10 Plus, Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Z Fold 2 February 2021 : Galaxy Fold

: Galaxy Fold March 2021: Galaxy M21, Galaxy M30s, Galaxy M31, Galaxy A51, Galaxy Note 10 Lite and Galaxy Tab S7

Galaxy M21, Galaxy M30s, Galaxy M31, Galaxy A51, Galaxy Note 10 Lite and Galaxy Tab S7 April 2021: Galaxy A50 and Galaxy M51

Galaxy A50 and Galaxy M51 May 2021: Galaxy A21s, Galaxy A31, Galaxy A70, Galaxy A71, Galaxy A80, Galaxy Tab S6 and Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Galaxy A21s, Galaxy A31, Galaxy A70, Galaxy A71, Galaxy A80, Galaxy Tab S6 and Galaxy Tab S6 Lite June 2021: Galaxy A01-Core, Galaxy A01, Galaxy A11, Galaxy M11 and Galaxy Tab A

Galaxy A01-Core, Galaxy A01, Galaxy A11, Galaxy M11 and Galaxy Tab A July 2021: Galaxy A30 and Galaxy Tab S5e

Galaxy A30 and Galaxy Tab S5e August 2021: Galaxy A10, Galaxy A10s, Galaxy A20, Galaxy A20s, Galaxy A30s, Galaxy Tab A 10.1 and Galaxy Tab Active Pro

Galaxy A10, Galaxy A10s, Galaxy A20, Galaxy A20s, Galaxy A30s, Galaxy Tab A 10.1 and Galaxy Tab Active Pro September 2021: Galaxy Tab A8 (2019)

So that suggests the vast majority of flagship devices from Samsung over the last few years will be getting Android 11 by the end of January 2021. There's no sign of slightly older devices like the Samsung Galaxy S9 series, suggesting that phone won't get the upgrade.

Android updates also fluctuate depending on your carrier as well as your location in the world, so it may be that this list isn't accurate for everyone and you'll be waiting for longer for Samsung to roll out new features.

TechRadar has asked Samsung to confirm an official plan for the US and UK, and we'll be sure to update this article if we hear more from the company directly on when your phone will be upgraded.

Via XDA Developers