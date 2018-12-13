Samsung 860 Evo 1TB SSD is a solid-state bargain with this £68 price cut

One of the biggest problems with SSDs has traditionally been that it’s so expensive to get one with a decent capacity, but the solid-state landscape is changing fast, and deals like this one from eBuyer really help, with the retailer having knocked £68 off a Samsung 860 Evo with 1TB of storage.

Samsung Evo is a well-respected range in the world of SSDs, too, so it doesn’t hurt that you can buy this 1TB drive for a bargain £154.97 right now, with free delivery included.

The 860 Evo series is built around 64-layer V-NAND technology, and it’s a 2.5-inch SATA drive offering rated sequential read speeds of 550MB/s, and write speeds of 520MB/s.

Indeed, we found these speeds to be accurate in our review, and we also observed nippy random read and write speeds, concluding that the Samsung 860 Evo improves on its predecessor (the 850 Evo) in every way, with faster speeds and greater endurance.

This drive is already rated as our best budget SSD, and with this price cut on top, getting a large capacity model just became that much more tempting.

Samsung 860 Evo 1TB SSD £223.18 £154.97 at eBuyer

This 2.5-inch SSD should give you plenty of space to store whatever you need, with nippy performance, plus Samsung provides a five-year warranty. The reduction of £68 represents a 30% saving.View Deal